MEKA Activated – New Razer Gaming Line Lets You Harness Your Inner D.Va

What better way to celebrate the awesome new Overwatch news at this year’s BlizzCon than with a sweet new peripheral line from Razer? That’s right, D.Va mains, their is a specific line of gaming gear just for you to activate your mecha suit while in an intense game with the new line including an true-to-design gaming headset, mouse, and gaming pad.

Hana Song is the 19 year old badass hailing out of South Korea that has a penchant for StarCraft and comes equipped with one powerful (and stylish) Mecha suit. The Overwatch hero is powerful, so her players should be powerful too!

New Line

The D.Va Razer Meka Headset has the iconic look that one would expect from the adorable tank hero. Razer says it best:

“Whether she’s in the thick of battle or starring in her blockbuster, Hero of My Storm, D.Va is never without her Razer MEKA headset. Crucial for communicating with her teammates as well as her beloved fans, this iconic headset is a must-have for all aspiring mech pilots and D.Va fans.”

“Before Overwatch, Hana Song aka D.Va was dominating the StarCraft tournament stage, becoming the world champion at the age of 16. Apart from her killer instincts and incredible reflexes, she reigned supreme with the very best gaming gear.”

The Tournament-Grade Gaming Gear comes with a matching mouse and pad set to send the enemy team running. With her iconic bunny emblem and the notorious colour scheme, the new set is absolutely perfect for D.Va fans.

There is no set release date for the new peripheral line but for those interested, you can read more about the tank-happy set here.

