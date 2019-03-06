This ‘Overwatch’ Fan is Hilariously Turning Every Hero Into Torbjorn

Fans of video games not only have fun playing them, but also enjoy making their own creations to show off their love for any particular title. That said, one Overwatch fan has tasked themself with turning every hero into Torbjorn. Yes, even Torbjorn.

Reddit user drewhead118 recently took to the Overwatch subreddit to share their roster of Torbjorns. “I am improving all character designs by merging them with Torbjorn,” they said. “Today, I am pleased to add Bjornyatta, McLindholm, Torbjornbjorn, and Torbiste, the former Talon mercenary who was fed up with the life of a villain and became a Swedish dwarf instead.”

Some of the creations may be a bit daring, but they still seem to work. Must be the power of Torbjorn himself. Needless to say, there are going to be a plethora of turrets around every match these Bjorns make their way into, and probably not enough beard.

Fans on Reddit are sure getting a kick out of drewhead118’s creations. “Torjörnbjörn is one of those images that u have to stare at for a long time to truly grasp, as it lies vaguely out of the realm of human comprehension, as though it were brought to us from another world entirely,” user potatoesawaken said.

“Wreckingbjorn actually looks amazing,” user Trai-Harder said. “Could be a cool skin but it’s not like you see Hammond during gameplay lol.” Another player mentioned how T.Va looks like she could actually be a character featured in the game. One person also pointed out that Torbjornbjorn would be overpowered, which another user attributed to “too much bjeard.”

Overwatch, which is now seriously lacking in the Torbjorn department, is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular Blizzard Entertainment shooter, check out our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Which Bjorn do you believe is the best Bjorn? Should there be a game mode added to the Arcade that merges all of the heroes with Torbjorn? Let us know in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

