Overwatch Fan Reveals Realistic Versions of Game's Heroes

The heroes of Overwatch have proven to be one of the game's biggest draws, inspiring quite a bit of passion from its fan community. Some of this has taken the form of artwork, and Reddit user _m0us316_ is no exception; using the online tool Artbreeder, they were able to create realistic looking takes for 27 of the game's current playable heroes! While some of the heroes came out looking more faithful to their appearance in the game than others, it's an impressive feat overall, and fans of Blizzard's game should definitely take a look at what _m0us316_ was able to do with the online tool!

Images of the heroes can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

Of course, the post above is missing a few notable heroes from the game. There are 32 playable characters in the game as of this writing, and not all of them are humanoid. Notably missing are heroes like Winston and Wrecking Ball, as it might be a little strange seeing pictures of a gorilla and a hamster included with all of these realistic images. Similarly, the omnic heroes Bastion, Orisa and Zenyatta, understandably, did not make the cut. However, the other 27 heroes are all there and looking quite impressive! While _m0us316_ did not include labels for each hero, fans of the game should have no difficulty figuring out which character is which.

Interestingly enough, _m0us316_ might have to add another portrait to that set sometime in the near future, as Blizzard is currently teasing the addition of the game's next hero. Earlier this month, Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan hinted that the Kanezaka map might have hints about the next hero that will join the game. Fans believe that this will be a hero partnered with a fox, but details remain slim at this time. A full reveal will likely come at BlizzCon in February.

Overwatch is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these images of the heroes from Overwatch? Which one is your personal favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!