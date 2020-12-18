Overwatch Possibly Teasing New Hero

✖

A new Deathmatch map was added to Overwatch earlier this week, and some players believe that it hides a hint regarding the next hero that will be added to the game. In a new developer update, director Jeff Kaplan teased just that, telling fans to keep their eyes peeled while playing the Kanezaka map. It didn't take long for players to discover the presence of graffiti, which seems to feature an image of a fox. There have been previous hints about an Overwatch hero that has a fox partner, and this seems to be further confirmation about a character that will join the game when Overwatch 2 drops.

A video of the graffiti can be found in the Tweet from @HighScoreHeroes embedded below.

Im neuen #Overwatch Dev-Update hat Jeff auf ein Graffiti aufmerksam gemacht. Nach Analyse rücken Füchse stärker in den Vordergrund. Eine Fuchsheldin wurde der Presse letztes Jahr schon für OW2 geteasert. Reden wir drüber.

🦊Zum Video: https://t.co/FSW729D9a6 pic.twitter.com/05dMPiV4xG — HighscoreHeroes (@HighscoreHeroes) December 17, 2020

It's important to note that multiplayer content from Overwatch 2 will also release as part of the original Overwatch, so this apparent new hero will be available in both games. It's unclear when more information regarding this potential new character will be unveiled, but Kaplan revealed in that same developer update that more information on the game will be revealed at BlizzCon in February.

It will be interesting to see how the new hero fits in with the Overwatch narrative! The game's deep lore has played a major part in the game's appeal, thanks in large part to the work of writer Michael Chu. Chu left Blizzard earlier this year, but his work on the game had wrapped at the point of his departure, so fans should expect to see the same level of care for this character that so many other heroes from the world of Overwatch have received.

Until Blizzard reveals more, fans will simply have to wait patiently! It remains to be seen whether or not this new hero will actually debut at BlizzCon, but February isn't nearly as far away as it seems. As such, fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer to learn more about Overwatch 2!

Are you excited to learn more about Overwatch 2? What do you hope to see from the sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!