Overwatch Finals and More Esports Events to Watch This Weekend

The weekend is for esports, and that couldn’t be more true this week with the Overwatch finals, competitive League of Legends, and more taking place throughout the next few days.

Some of the events can be expected to come every weekend while others are reaching the peaks of their respective seasons, the Overwatch League one example of this. Those finals started on Friday and will extend throughout the weekend, so even if you can’t catch all the games, you’ll likely be able to catch one at some point if not live then through the recorded VODs.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is also taking the stage this weekend with the PUBG Invitational going on as well. The battle royale game is bringing together 20 different teams to do battle in various game modes with millions in prize money on the line.

To line up your esports schedule for the weekend, here’s what’s taking place over the next two days and where you can watch each competition.

Overwatch Grand Finals

The big one for this weekend is the Overwatch League Finals, the competition that brings the Philadelphia Fusion and the London Spitfire together as the final two teams.

Overwatch’s Grand Finals started on Friday with the two teams facing off against each other, a series of games that London Spitfire emerged victorious from the match with a 1-3 score. The Cloud9-owned London Spitfire will take on the Philadelphia-based team once again today at 1 p.m. PT with a third game being played afterwards if necessary. You can watch the game(s) on Twitch through the link included in the Overwatch tweet above.

ELEAGUE CS:GO Premier

This weekend: @ELEAGUETV #CSGOPremier Playoffs to Offer High Stakes Matches Featuring Elite Teams – Beginning Saturday 7/28 at 2pET on @Twitch & @brlive



Final 2 Teams to Compete for Title in Sunday’s Grand Final



How to watch/what to watch for: https://t.co/FKyzryx0SV#esports

Though you might’ve missed the first day of the Overwatch games, you can still catch the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive esports games in their entirety with the first matches starting today.

Teams Astralis, Mousesports, Natus Vincere, and Team Liquid will do battle this weekend during the ELEAGUE semifinals and finals for CS:GO. While the first games will take place today, the competition will reach its peak on Sunday with a huge prize on the line.

“The CS:GO Premier 2018 will culminate Sunday, July 29, at 2 p.m. with a single best-of-three match between the two teams to advance from the semifinals,” the competition announcement said. “The winning team will be crowned ELEAGUE CS:GO Premier 2018 Champion and receive the $500,000 first prize.”

The events start at 11 a.m. PT, and you can watch it all happen here.

League of Legends EU LCS and NA LCS

.@Team_Vitality score an incredibly close ACE and blow the game wide open! #EULCS pic.twitter.com/OEvltKxdEs — lolesports (@lolesports) July 28, 2018

Competitive League of Legends games air every weekend, and Saturday is one of the best days to watch since it’s the only one where the North American and European leagues overlap to give twice the esports opportunities.

The games have already begun today with the EU LCS continuing its two-day stint of games that started on Friday. These games will run throughout the day until the NA LCS takes over around 2 p.m. PT.

You can watch the EU LCS games here before returning later for the NA LCS games and coming back again tomorrow for more.

PUBG Invitational

Watch #PGI2018 directly on Twitter.



20 top professional PUBG teams from around the world will compete for $2 million in prizes and the ultimate PUBG bragging rights.https://t.co/HNbyLieeiP — PUBG (@PUBG) July 25, 2018

Esports also come to battle royale as well as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds continues its push into the competitive environment with the PUBG Invitational.

Split into third-person and first-person games depending on which day you watch, if you didn’t tune in earlier in the week, you missed the former. The first-person games, however, are still going down on Saturday and Sunday with a total of 8 matches taking place. Twenty teams are competing for millions in prize money, and you don’t even have to leave Twitter to watch the competition that’s going on right now.