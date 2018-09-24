‘Overwatch’ Halloween Event Making a Return With New Skins

Blizzard’s Overwatch has become well known for its seasonal events, including ones themed around the Year of the Dragon and Christmas. But Halloween seems to be special for a lot of folks, just because of how outrageous the skins can get. That said, it’s time to get ready for yet another round!

In a new Overwatch video update that hit the web over the weekend (which you can watch above), Blizzard‘s own vice president Jeff Kaplan spilled the beans on what’s to come. He said another Halloween Terror event will be underway very soon, though he didn’t state specific days of when it would take place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He noted, “It’s always one of my favorite times of the year. There’s going to be certain areas (in Overwatch) that look spooky that weren’t spooky previously.”

And while he didn’t reveal what skins we would be getting our hands on just yet, he did hint at one major thing that’s going to be happening. Junkenstein will apparently get some sort of bride — and that’s all he noted. “I’ll let you speculate as to who that might be.”

That said, this Halloween event will be more of a skin-based thing, instead of a special brawl with a mode introduced like previous modes had. He did note that the goal is to create “awesome cosmetic content” and working more on balance-related tweaks — like the just-introduced changes that Torbjorn will be getting — so that the game sees long-term value. Granted, that doesn’t mean we won’t see something new introduced anytime soon. More than likely, the development team will save those surprises for BlizzCon in a couple of months.

But still, this is good news for those of you that have been looking for some fresh skins to add to your library. And, yes, we want to see what this “bride” story is all about, too. Who’s the lucky girl? Or should we say unlucky? Or maybe the unlucky ones are the opponents going up against her? Hmmmm.

We’ll let you know whenever Blizzard makes its official announcement about Halloween Terror. But it should be some good, spooky fun. Plus, you won’t have to worry about getting bad candy, either.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.