‘Overwatch’ Halloween Terror 2018 Dates Revealed

The dates for Overwatch’s upcoming Halloween-themed event called Halloween Terror 2018 have been revealed with the event starting next week and lasting until the end of October.

Revealed in a tweet from the European Overwatch Twitter account, a rhyming riddle was followed by a teaser that showed an Overwatch map turning dark and spooky before showing the Halloween Terror logo with the Dr. Junkenstein Junkrat skin, an appropriate face for Overwatch’s Halloween event. The event will start on October 9th and will go on until October 31st on Halloween.

Heroes, how will you prepare? pic.twitter.com/XK7W7e0SKA — Overwatch (@OverwatchEU) October 1, 2018

Blizzard hasn’t yet revealed what’ll be included in this Halloween event, but the castle shown in the trailer gives some indication of what players could potentially expect. The map shown is Eichenwalde, a map that got a Halloween reskin during 2017’s Halloween Terror event. With the trailer previewing that same map once again, it looks like the Halloween-themed setting will once again be making a return during this year’s event, though it’s unknown if it’s the only one that’ll feature a Halloween look for the event.

Alongside the Junkenstein’s Revenge game mode that made an appearance last year with a new endless mode added, new skins and more cosmetics were of course added, just as they are for every other Halloween event. Over 50 seasonal items were released last year with several legendary skins made available. Reaper’s Dracula skin, Van Helsing McCree, Dragon Symmetra, and the Cthulhu-themed Cultist Zenyatta skin were among some of the most coveted Halloween cosmetics that players could acquire during last year’s event, so expect more themed skins of the same quality to be found in 2018. Highlight intros, emotes, and themed loot boxes were also released last year as well to keep players busy throughout the several weeks that the event is available, the description of last year’s Halloween loot box found below giving an idea of what can be gained from it.

“Celebrate the frightful season with a Halloween Terror Loot Box, filled with new skins, emotes, highlights, avatars, sprays, voice lines, and more,” Blizzard’s event page from last year said. “You can also purchase items you missed from last year’s event with credits for a discounted price. Over 140 cosmetic items are available, but don’t wait too long—these Loot Boxes will disappear in a puff of smoke before you know it.”

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2018 event is scheduled to run from October 9th–31st.