Overwatch Halloween Terror Release Date and Skins Revealed

Halloween is coming to Overwatch again, and like past years, it's actually coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game before the holiday arrives. Today, taking to Twitter, Blizzard announced Overwatch Halloween Terror and previewed some of the special Halloween-themed skins coming to the game. More specifically, it revealed that the event will begin on all platforms on October 13, and it will run until November 3. And as always, it will be 100 percent free, but the skins that accompany the event will be far from free.

For now, no further details on the event or the skins have been revealed, but presumably all of this and more will be revealed closer to the event or when it goes live. Of course, this will be the last event until the annual Christmas event, so if you're in the market for a new skin, now may be the time to get one.

Below, you can check out the new teaser for yourself, which the aforementioned Halloween-themed skins:

Ooh… Scary! Overwatch Halloween Terror begins on October 13! pic.twitter.com/3fFvG7Y4Vi — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2020

As you would expect, players are excited, particularly for the Echo and D.Va skins. However, some players have used the opportunity to raise concerns about the game, including issues with inefficacious heroes and the persistent smurf problem.

OMG DVA AND ECHO LOOK SO GOOD AAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/FovvQZS3t0 — D3NNI 🎃🍃 (@D3NNI_yt) October 10, 2020

How cute, they’re giving skins to unplayable heroes like Sigma and Brigitte. It’s almost like they’re trying to convince me that throw picks somehow aren’t throw picks, based solely on a cheap cosmetic. #FureJeffKaplan #FixOverwatch — Zeno Kagemaru (@ZenoKagemaru) October 10, 2020

Werewolf Winston is exactly what we never knew we needed... 🐺 — Los Angeles Valiant (@LAValiant) October 10, 2020

Almost tripped and installed Overwatch again for that https://t.co/2dr6M7fqMq skin — Kilmaa 𖤐 (@Foxferatuu) October 10, 2020

The Echo skin is an immediate buy — Houston Outlaws (@Outlaws) October 10, 2020

Overwatch is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and soon it will be playable via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.