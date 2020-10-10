Overwatch Halloween Terror Release Date and Skins Revealed

By Tyler Fischer

Halloween is coming to Overwatch again, and like past years, it's actually coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game before the holiday arrives. Today, taking to Twitter, Blizzard announced Overwatch Halloween Terror and previewed some of the special Halloween-themed skins coming to the game. More specifically, it revealed that the event will begin on all platforms on October 13, and it will run until November 3. And as always, it will be 100 percent free, but the skins that accompany the event will be far from free.

For now, no further details on the event or the skins have been revealed, but presumably all of this and more will be revealed closer to the event or when it goes live. Of course, this will be the last event until the annual Christmas event, so if you're in the market for a new skin, now may be the time to get one.

Below, you can check out the new teaser for yourself, which the aforementioned Halloween-themed skins:

As you would expect, players are excited, particularly for the Echo and D.Va skins. However, some players have used the opportunity to raise concerns about the game, including issues with inefficacious heroes and the persistent smurf problem.

Overwatch is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and soon it will be playable via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

