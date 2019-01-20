‘Overwatch’ Reveals Hanzo’s Lunar New Year Skin

Overwatch’s latest Lunar New Year skin that’s been revealed is for Hanzo with the sniper hero getting a Huang Zhong Hanzo cosmetic.

Blizzard revealed the new skin through its Overwatch Twitter account where a preview of the skin showed off its different features and an animation where Hanzo fired off an arrow. The seasonal skin and many others like it is expected to be released when the Lunar New Year event officially begins later this week.

Marked by the dragon. Snipe down flag runners as HUANG ZHONG HANZO. Overwatch Lunar New Year begins January 24. pic.twitter.com/Zbys5YfWCO — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 20, 2019

Shortly after the skin was revealed, Overwatch players chimed in with their opinions on the cosmetic, many of which were centered around the white beard Hanzo is sporting. Some joked that it was like seeing Hanzo with Torbjorn’s head instead while others just picked apart the bearded Hanzo’s look.

Thanks for the skin but I wish people at Blizz learned how to model and texture beards. — big gay (@thecatsred) January 20, 2019

This looks awful. The outfit I don’t mind. But the beard? He looks like he brought it from the dollar store. Please consider fixing it like you fixed casual hanzo’a disaster of an undercut. — Hana 🏳️‍🌈💖 (@castielonabike) January 20, 2019

Hanzo’s new skin isn’t the first to be revealed for Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event though. Prior to this latest reveal, Reaper’s skin made its debut with the hero getting a fitting red and black cosmetic called Lü Bü Reaper. Those two are the only ones that have had their skins revealed so far though, so more of the cosmetic unveilings are expected prior to the start of the Lunar New Year event on January 24th.

Judging from the way Blizzard teases Overwatch events, new reveals will be shown every day leading up to the event, but the actual start of the Lunar New Year promotion will make all the cosmetics available to purchase or acquire through loot. Last year’s Lunar New Year event put the older seasonal cosmetics on sale at a discounted cost, so if there’s anything that players didn’t pick up from the Lunar New Year 2018 event, it’ll likely make a reappearance this year.

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event is scheduled to begin on January 24th and will run until February 18th.