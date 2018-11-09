‘Overwatch’ Director Addresses Player Fatigue

Overwatch took the gaming world by storm when it first released back in 2016 and despite many being skeptical about an FPS from Blizzard, the online game continues to be a smashing success.

But what about “player fatigue”? It happens to the best of us, especially when there are so many incredible games out there being released. Game Director Jeff Kaplan recently told Kotaku that they aren’t worried about players jumping ship.

“I always think of the type of game Overwatch is—competitive 6v6 action shooter—it’s the type of game that players are gonna ebb and flow in and out of,” the Director told the site. “I think that’s very natural. I think that’s very good for players, and it’s good for us—to have players not obsessing, like, all they ever do is play Overwatch.”

He added, “I think sometimes players panic when it’s like ‘Oh, my friends are playing Call of Duty this month’. It’s OK. Call of Duty is brand new, and it’s super awesome. We’re playing it too. Then we come back and play Overwatch and do our placements.”

One of the aspects of Overwatch that keeps it going so strong is that almost every month since launch, there’s something new going on. Whether it be a new tie-in comic, an animated short, or teasers of a new map/hero – there’s always something going on. Pair that with the constant rotation of new events with even more rewards to earn, and it’s easy to see why players just can’t seem to quit this online game. While the constant devotion is admirable, it is also the reason that Blizzard has stated they aren’t going to be working on a sequel any time soon. And you know what? We’re OK with that because there is still so much to explore with the current roster of heroes and their intricate past with Blackwatch.

Bottom line here is that there is still quite a lot left to uncover with the current game, and Blizzard is committed to fleshing it out thoroughly before moving on. And that’s just one of the main reasons why we love this team so much! From animated shorts, to new PvE content, the road is long and enjoyable for fans of the hit Blizzard FPS.