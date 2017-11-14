This ‘Overwatch’ Loot Box Cookie Jar Is Filled with Rare, Epic, and Delicious Items

If you’re a gamer, you probably have some strong feelings about loot boxes – especially in the wake of the EA Star Wars: Battlefront II debacle. That said, imagine how Cookie Monster must feel about this Overwatch loot box cookie jar. It seems like it was created specifically to take advantage of him. But, let’s face it, anyone with a sweet tooth is vulnerable.

To make matters worse, you have to supply the cookies yourself! Such a travesty. Then again, you only have to pay for this Overwatch loot box once. After that, you can fill it to your heart’s content. Other members of your family will be all about your loot box system when they sneak into the kitchen in the middle of the night to partake of whatever rare, epic, and delicious items are hidden inside. Additional details are available below.

Product Specifications:

• Overwatch Epic Loot Chest Lidded Container

• Officially-licensed Overwatch merchandise

• Ceramic jar with lid, shaped just like the in-game Loot Box

• Entire lid comes off, revealing whatever goodies you’ve stored inside

• Does not come pre-stocked with loot, you’ll have to provide your own

• But hey, that means you won’t get any dupes!

• Materials: High-quality ceramic

• Dimensions: approximately 5 1/2″ tall x 6 3/4″ wide (square)