‘Overwatch’ Lunar Event Set To Kick Off Next Week

It’s a new year, which means there are a lot of new opportunities for Blizzard to give out some cool skins with seasonal Overwatch events. And the first one is right around the corner!

Today, the publisher announced that it’s once again going to be celebrating the Lunar New Year 2019 with the Year of the Pig event, which is set to kick off on January 24.

Though details weren’t given, this event will likely be the home for a number of new seasonal skins- and hopefully, we’ll see the first one for Ashe since she made her debut in the game back in November.

You can see the tweet advertising the forthcoming event below, and prepare accordingly:

Squeal with joy! Overwatch Lunar New Year returns January 24. 🏮 🐷 pic.twitter.com/CLBXmBCrEX — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 17, 2019

As expected, fans went, ahem, hog wild over the news, expecting their favorite character to get a new skin. Nothing’s been verified just yet, but we can hope that Soldier:76 and Roadhog get some love, among others:

Hell yeah, can’t wait for lunar new year skins need papa soldier stuff. — 🎄Carlos Lopez🎄 (@AngryBananas) January 17, 2019

I have a New Skin ^^ pic.twitter.com/KfU2IU2lqM — Thrawn {Jan} (@_Deathtrooper__) January 17, 2019

And the response to that last one was golden:

We can’t wait for more glittering prizes! pic.twitter.com/QCm3Xej9HC — Los Angeles Gladiators (@LAGladiators) January 17, 2019

So…are you ready for more glittering prizes?

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

