Overwatch Lunar New Year Skins and Event Details Revealed

Overwatch developer Blizzard Entertainment today revealed all of the details for its new Lunar New Year event this year, including a new Brawl, weekly challenges, and a whole mess of new skins. Lunar New Year kicks off today, February 4th, and runs through February 25th. As is fairly typical for these sorts of events, players will be able to win three different Epic skins based on weekly challenges while several Legendary skins will be available as part of the in-game loot boxes.

The new Brawl, Bounty Hunter, basically sees the first player that scores a kill in a match become the target of the rest. When the target is killed, they become the new target and so on. It is set to join the normal rotation in Arcade once the Lunar New Year event is over at the end of February.

Here are the new Epic and Legendary skins being added to the popular video game as part of the new event:

Week 1 Challenge Reward: Terracotta Medic Baptiste (Epic)

Week 2 Challenge Reward: XiakeMcCree (Epic)

Week 3 Challenge Reward: Imperial Guard Reaper (Epic)

Bull Demon Orisa (Legendary)

Tiger Huntress Ashe (Legendary)

Dragonfire Bastion (Legendary)

Kkachi Echo (Legendary)

Pale Serpent Widowmaker (Legendary)

As noted above, Overwatch's Lunar New Year Event is now live and is set to conclude on February 25th. Overwatch itself is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Overwatch 2 is in development, though no specific platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Overwatch franchise right here.

What do you think of the new Lunar New Year event? Are you excited to grab any of the new skins? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming! And keep scrolling to check out images of all of the new Lunar New Year skins mentioned above!