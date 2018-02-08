Overwatch Lunar New Year Event Now Live, Here’s Every New Skin

It’s time to celebrate the Chinese New Year with another Overwatch event within the beloved world of Blizzard’s hit FPS. Just like last year’s Year of the Rooster event, this year belongs to do the dog and with the new celebration comes new skins, a new map, a new game mode, and more! But come on, let’s be real – the new skins are what keeps reeling us in so let’s get started on all of the new ones!

Genji, Pharah, THAT MERCY THOUGH! Even Zarya finally got the goods – the new legendary skins are amazing and are definitely making us want to get back into the fight as soon as possible within the new Ayutthaya map in Thailand. Here’s what we have to look forward to, click the gallery below:

Lunar New Year has returned to Overwatch! From now until March 5, we’re celebrating the festivities with updates to our Capture the Flag mode—including a competitive Capture the Flag Mode and Sudden Death—on a brand-new map, Ayutthaya. Players can unlock their favorite Lunar New Year-themed items from last year along with 50 new ones including legendary skins like Red Phoenix (Zhu Que) Mercy, Black Tortoise (Xuan Wu) Zarya, White Tiger (Bai Hu) Genji, Black Lily Widowmaker, and more.

In other Overwatch news, alongside the limited time only event comes a new feature where players can swap out that newly earned skin right before a match! This makes it even easier to match up with your team, or just show off that rad style.

This is one of the many changes with today’s Year of the Dog update that brings with it a new map, Ayutthaya, new skins, a new game mode, and tons more!

For those interested, the Year of the Dog event celebrating the Chinese New Year is going on now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players and allows players to earn legendary loot while enjoying the new aspects of the game. After the event wraps up, the new map is here to stay – which is an even bigger reason to keep playing the hit FPS!