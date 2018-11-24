Your Support Has Arrived With This Incredible ‘Overwatch’ Mercy Cosplay

Having a Mercy on your team can make or break your chances at winning a match in Overwatch and one incredible cosplayer has brought the amazing healer to life in stunning detail!

If this cosplayer looks familiar, it’s because we’ve shared her incredible work before when Blizzard announced the shooter’s newest hero Ashe. Karolina LeFay goes by the name ‘The Red Shirt Girl’ and is known for her amazing craft at bringing beloved characters to life in the best way possible. She’s also no stranger to the Overwatch game, though her recent shared gameplay has us thinking we need to see a full in-mech D.Va cosplay from her next!

