Overwatch Reveals New Hero

The devs at Blizzard Entertainment have been teasing a new hero over the past week, with fans fully believing that it is going to be a character named Sigma. This, of course, came after an apparent leak from Overwatch World Cup Team Mexico, which showed off the hero in a player’s profile overview. Since then, the devs have released a couple videos that teased Sigma, with one even showing the Greek alphabet letter sigma. That said, they have officially revealed hero 31 with a new origin story video, and it is indeed Sigma.

According to the tweet from the Overwatch Twitter account, Sigma is “an eccentric astrophysicist who hopes to unlock the secrets of the universe, unaware that he is being used as a living weapon.” You can check out his rather interesting origin story in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Introducing Sigma – an eccentric astrophysicist who hopes to unlock the secrets of the universe, unaware that he is being used as a living weapon. pic.twitter.com/Oi3or2VthQ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 22, 2019

Complete with more of a villainous voice, it definitely does not come off that Sigma is a hero. Then again, the origin story itself certainly plays out as if Sigma has lost his mind while possibly being held against his will. This has likely led him to believe that he means well, but his captors probably have a different use for him. Either way, it will be interesting to see what exactly Blizzard has in mind when it comes to Sigma’s abilities.

As for when we can expect Sigma to arrive in the Public Test Realm, based on previous hero reveals, it should be relatively soon. After a few weeks of hanging around there, he will likely be released into the main game for all players to enjoy. It should be a fun time to see how hero balance changes when Sigma appears, especially with the new Role Queue coming into play soon.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information on the popular FPS, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Will you be playing as Sigma as soon as you possibly can, or do you need to know more about the new hero? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!