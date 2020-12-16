Overwatch Reveals New Map

✖

Overwatch developer Blizzard Entertainment today revealed a new map for the video game, Kanezaka. Notably, Kanezaka is specifically a Free-For-All, Deathmatch map, and is physically located next to Hanamura in the lore of the game. It also includes a seedy nightclub in addition to a cat cafe, so honestly? It should already be way up there in the map rankings despite only now being revealed.

Kanezaka is currently available for testing, so anyone with access to the PTR should be able to hop into a game now to take a look for themselves. Otherwise, you can take a look at the brief video showing off the Kanezaka map in Overwatch below:

✅ Picturesque View 📸

✅ Rich History 🏯

✅ Seedy Nightlcub 🎶

✅ Cat Cafe 🐈 What are you waiting for? Kanezaka, Overwatch's newest Free-For-All map, is now testing on the PTR! pic.twitter.com/sUgbHM7RL6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 16, 2020

Here is how Overwatch officially describes the new map in the latest PTR patch notes:

"Fight for your life in a thrilling battlefield of alleyways, ancient stone, towering steel, and cat cafes. Shatter your enemy's dreams in the pottery shop, deliver beatdowns in the Tora no Sumika nightclub, or rise above the competition in the tower at the center of the city."

Overwatch is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Overwatch 2 is in development, though no specific platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Overwatch franchise right here.

What do you think of the new map, Kanezaka? Are you excited to check it out on the PTR? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!