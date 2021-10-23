Overwatch 2 Quietly Removes Gameplay Feature From First Game

Blizzard recently revealed several big character changes coming with Overwatch 2, including a new name for McCree. So far, Blizzard has been very forthcoming with these changes, announcing them, detailing them, and explaining them every step along the way. That said, it looks like they either missed one of these changes, didn’t have the chance to talk about it yet, or didn’t see it as consequential enough to bring up. Whatever the case, Overwatch fans have noticed.

More specifically, it looks like the sequel is removing the On Fire meter, and so far, it doesn’t look like it’s replaced it with anything, or at least nothing obvious. Over on YouTube, Nathan “KarQ” Chan highlighted that On Fire meter was gone in recent footage of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, does this mean the On Fire meter has been removed? Not necessarily. It’s possible it’s just missing from the current build of the game. It’s also possible an alternative to the On Fire meter is in development, but not ready to be implemented. The latter is a real possibility, but the former seems unlikely.

That said, for now, we don’t know with any certainty what happened to the On Fire meter. If this changes, if Blizzard provides any type of comment on the missing feature, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Overwatch 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of a release date, but the current expectation is that the sequel will release sometime in 2022. For more coverage on Blizzard’s upcoming first-person hero shooter — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.

“Reunite and stand together in a new age of heroes,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Overwatch 2 builds on an award-winning foundation of epic competitive play, and challenges the world’s heroes to team up, power up, and take on an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe.”