Overwatch’s Newest Hero Looks To Be A Game-Changer

There’s a new hero on their way to Blizzard‘s Overwatch, and some people have apparently gotten a glimpse of who it is. And it sounds like the director of the game just described this character as a real game changer.

The team at Overwatch Central have posted a new video, in which members of that particular team have a chance to talk with game director Jeff Kaplan in regards to what we can expect from the forthcoming addition to Overwatch‘s roster. And according to Kaplan, it’s quite a bit, as he expects them to be “meta-changing.”

That moment comes around the 4:20 mark in the video above, and that also ties in with some discussion moving towards balancing with the game. Those of you who are used to seeing more highly skilled players within the game – like with the opening Overwatch League match-ups that kicked off last week – might have an idea of where these skills would come into play.

However, this next hero could very well change the way we look at certain strategies in the game, based on how “meta-changing” they really are. Again, Kaplan was really cryptic when he spoke about them, so we’ll probably have to wait until the official unveiling – whenever it is – to get an idea of what they’re all about.

The full video can be viewed above, and it leads to even more speculation on what we can expect. One thing’s for sure, though – Blizzard isn’t afraid to keep Overwatch fresh and unique, even almost two years following its initial release. There’s no question that players still can’t get enough of it, and we can’t wait to see the new additions coming down the pike. So, uh, is it Blizzard World time yet? No? Well, almost. It’s been in testing phases, and hopefully we’ll see it make its debut soon enough, just in time for the winter season to wrap up and lead into spring. (Also, we’re tired of snow, damn it.)

