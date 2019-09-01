Overwatch Nintendo Switch Announcement May Happen Soon

Overwatch may be announced for Nintendo Switch soon, or at least that’s what many Nintendo and Overwatch fans are speculating. As you may remember, an Amazon listing for some officially licensed Overwatch Nintendo Gear surfaced last month, more or less outing the future announcement. The listing specifically was for a Overwatch-themed Nintendo Switch carrying case. Surely, this doesn’t get made unless the team-based hero shooter is coming to the Nintendo console, right? That said, when coupled with another leak, some loose evidence for an imminent Overwatch Nintendo Switch port announcement seemingly emerges.

The other leak in question involves a new Nintendo Direct, which according to well-known and reliable Nintendo leaker Emily Rogers, is happening sometime this week. And this leak seems to have been substantiated by another well-known leaker, Sabi, who isn’t just a reliable Nintendo leaker, but an industry leaker in general. In other words, there’s almost certainly a Nintendo Direct happening very soon. And many are convinced these two leaks aren’t unrelated, meaning the Overwatch port will be announced during the direct.

Hmm, Emily Rogers saying direct is next week. Could it be…? — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 30, 2019

Now, there’s also rumblings that Overwatch’s Tracer will be revealed as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character. This rumor actually has built up quite a head of steam. However, it seems inaccurate, because according to a reliable Super Smash Bros. Ultimate the next DLC character is from Ninja Gaiden.

Alas, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt, because that’s all it is. However, the stars do seem to be aligning for an Overwatch Nintendo Switch port. If Blizzard does port the popular game to the Nintendo console, it will be interesting to see what type of caveats the port comes with. In the past, Blizzard has suggested the game is too technically demanding for the system, and even if it figured the port out, I’m sure it will have some places where things are scaled back compared to other versions of the game.

