Overwatch Patch Out Now With Capture the Flag Fixes

A new Overwatch patch is now out on all platforms with several bugfixes for the Lunar New Year event and the Capture the Flag mode.

The Lunar New Year event that brought new skins and other content also reintroduced players to Capture the Flag, the staple shooter game mode that involves scoring points by bringing a flag back to a base. Improvements were also made to this mode that were detailed in a developer update video with a new map being added just for Capture the Flag.

In the latest update, Lucio gets a Wall Ride fix for the game mode and several Capture the Flag bugs are fixed, all of these changes seen in the notes from Blizzard.

HERO UPDATES

Lúcio

Wall Ride Activating Wall Ride will now cause the flag to drop during Capture the Flag matches Developer Comments: Lúcio’s Wall Ride allowed him to reach unintended places in Capture the Flag maps, which made it overly difficult for opponents to stop him. So, we have changed the ability to cause the flag to drop instead for better balanced matches.



BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a typo that caused the Lunar New Year banner to display the wrong end date for Overwatch Lunar New Year

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the client to crash after a player used the Hero Skin Selection dropdown menu in Hero Select

Capture the Flag

Fixed a bug that allowed Winston to pick up the flag while airborne after activating his Jump Pack

Fixed a bug that caused flags dropped near ceilings to get stuck inside of walls

Deathmatch

Fixed a bug that caused Mei to levitate if she used Cryo-stasis

Game Browser and Custom Games

Fixed a bug that prevented players from playing games in the Arcade if they were using a trial account

Heroes

Fixed a bug that caused hero ultimate charges to reset after the first death if a player changed their skin using the Hero Skin Selection a second before the match began

Fixed a bug that caused Zarya’s reaction animations to loop continuously after taking damage following the destruction of her Particle Barrier

UI