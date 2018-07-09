Overwatch’s Pink Mercy Skin Raised Over $12.7 Million

Overwatch’s Pink Mercy skin that was unveiled back in May has earned over $12.7 million through players’ purchases, a huge amount that was donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The Mercy skin features Overwatch’s most iconic healer clad in pink garb with light-pink wings and was only available for a limited time after being announced. Players could purchase the skin with the proceeds promised to go towards the BCRF and had already raised over $10 million by May 18, a short 10 days after the skin was first made available for people to purchase. It was only available for three more days after that first milestone was reached and managed to earn several million more bring it to the $12.7 million total, a donation that Blizzard says is the largest that that the foundation has ever received in one year.

“Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the Overwatch community during the Pink Mercy charity campaign, we’ve raised more than $12.7 million (USD) to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation,” Blizzard’s latest post about the Pink Mercy skin’s earnings said. “This is the largest donation by a corporate partner within one year in BCRF’s 25-year history, and it’s all because of you.”

The earnings didn’t stop there either with Overwatch streamers bringing in even more money for the cause. When the skin was first announced, Blizzard shared a two-week schedule of streamers who would be hosting charity streams where all donations received during the events would be sent along to BCRF. A t-shirt was also being sold for the occasion with those proceeds going to the foundation as well.

“Charity stream viewers, rejoice! In addition to the $12.7 million raised through sales of the skin and T-shirt, you separately raised over $130,000 USD in donations watching 14 different Overwatch stars stream on Twitch.”

Blizzard also shared several community creations in the post that incorporated the Pink Mercy skin as well as some shots of BCRF being welcomed by the developers as the foundation was presented with their donation. A trailer that capped the announcement, the same one above, listed the exact amount earned as $12,703,828 while thanking the game’s real-life heroes for contributing to the efforts.