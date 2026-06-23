30 Years Later, This Is Still One Of Nintendo’s Most Important Releases

Nintendo has been — and remains — a key piece of the gaming ecosystem. The publisher has been a major fixture of the industry for decades, with the Nintendo Entertainment System becoming one of the key factors in bringing home gaming back into popularity following the Video Game Crash of 1983. Over a decade later, one of Nintendo’s most important consoles hit the shelves.

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The Nintendo 64 stands out as a fascinating junction point in the history of the publisher as well as gaming in general. It represented the shift from 16-bit graphics to more complex 3D landscapes, as well as the expansion of the market among broader audiences, thanks to some crucial platforming games and multiplayer experiences. The greatest strengths of the console (as well as the bigger weaknesses it suffered from) made it a crucial point in the history of gaming — and thirty years on, it remains one of Nintendo’s most consequential releases.

Nintendo 64 Was A Big Step Forward For Console Gaming

The Nintendo 64 debuted on June 23, 1996 — quickly pushing the console space into uncharted territory. While PC gaming had also been playing with more complex graphics, the Nintendo 64 brought that level of fidelity to a broader audience. The console sold out on the first day in Japan and was released worldwide in little over a year. Launching with Super Mario 64 and Pilotwings 64, the console got a chance to highlight its vibrant graphics and fully realized 3D worlds in stark contrast with the rest of the games on the market.

A major step up from the 16-bit graphics of the SNES, the Nintendo 64 became home to some of the most iconic entries in various franchises released under the Nintendo umbrella. Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, and Pokémon all got big releases on the platform. Multiplayer games such as Mario Kart 64, Super Smash Bros., and GoldenEye 007 did a great job of making the console ideal for local multiplayer, with the four-player games earning a significant advantage over the typical two-player limitations of other consoles.

The N64 cemented Nintendo as the family brand in the major gaming space, with a commitment to more family-friendly and broadly appealing titles over the more mature content that could be found on the PlayStation. The unique design of the controller and the technical limitations might have frustrated some, but further played into the identity of the brand that helped it feel unique. The 3D spaces made possible by Nintendo’s newest games, like Ocarina of Time, were deeply impressive for their time and still strong showcases taken from a modern perspective, with strong first-party releases keeping the otherwise sparse release schedule strong. As a step forward for the company and the industry as a whole, the Nintendo 64 is a crucial part of Nintendo’s development as it approached the turn of the century and remains a nostalgic favorite for a reason.

The Nintendo 64 Began An Era Of Isolation For The Publisher It Took Years To Escape

However, not all that importance is necessarily positive. The N64 was also a major period of upheaval in the gaming market, spurred on by the ascent of Sony as a major competitor in the game publishing and console production markets. Before the N64, Nintendo had been working on a CD-ROM peripheral thanks to collaborations with Sony and Philips. Neither partnership translated into a concrete project, but it was a crucial early step towards Sony developing the original PlayStation.

The increased memory of CD-ROM over consoles made it a much more appealing place to bring games for developers not directly working for Nintendo. The easier development of games for the CD-ROM over traditional cartridges, coupled with outside developers growing frustrated with Nintendo over their very specific approach to third-party games, led to many companies shifting attention away from Nintendo. Games from the likes of Square, Konami, and Capcom released on platforms like the PlayStation quickly cemented that console as the heir apparent to the console wars of the era. Other developers that would remain with Nintendo through this era, like Rare, would eventually be acquired by other companies and begin development for other projects.

While the Nintendo 64 outperformed much of the competition of this era, the advantages of the PlayStation would push it to eventually triple the sales of the N64. This isolation would remain in effect during the next generation of consoles, with platforms like the GameCube failing to attract the level of outside developer attention that helped make the PS2 a dominant force in the industry and gave Xbox an opening to join the race — a challenge that every subsequent console released by Nintendo has also had to face. All these problems began to blossom during the N64 era and have continued to be a problem for Nintendo ever since. While the publisher’s in-house games and solid successes with mobile platforms like the Nintendo Switch have kept it firmly in the console race, the N64 was a crucial junction when the company no longer ruled the home gaming space.