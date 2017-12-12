Overwatch Will Provide Details On Reported Players Soon

While Overwatch has become quite the dependable game for multiplayer thrills, there are those that feel its community has become somewhat toxic, especially with players that will stop at nothing to ruin the good time of others.

That said, though, Blizzard is hard at work cleaning up the toxicity running rampant throughout the game, and intends to put its player-reporting system to good use – by telling fans exactly what happens to these players when they try to get away with the wrong thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with PCGamesN, Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan explained, “If you’ve reported somebody and they’ve gotten actioned you’ll be notified in-game. “We’ve done a pilot program where we were experimenting sending emails to people. As of that Winter Wonderland patch, we’ll have the technology to do it directly in the game. Hopefully, that restores some of people’s faith in the system and then they use it more.”

Regarding players, though, he added, “[Another] feature is that if you’ve been reported a bunch and you’re getting close to an action against your account – meaning a silence, a suspension, or a ban – you’re actually going to get a warning now that tells you ‘hey, you’re kind’ve behaving poorly. If you don’t chill out pretty soon you’re gonna get suspended.’ We think that warning will help with some of that behaviour.”‘

And the company isn’t looking to give up anytime soon. “Toxicity is gonna be ongoing, there’s not going to be a moment where it goes away. I wish that was the case. There’s not going to be a moment where we stop working on it. It’s just a matter of what’s happening now and what are our current priorities. As I’ve stated before toxicity is our top priority to combat.”

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.