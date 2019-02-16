Blizzard Teases Exciting ‘Overwatch’ News For 2019

For 2019, Activision Blizzard will be increasing the number of developers working on Overwatch in anticipation of an exciting year for the hero shooter.

Speaking during a financial call this week with stockholders, Activision noted that for 2019 it will laser in on many of its flagship franchises, such as Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch, with the team working on the latter poised to increase by potentially 20 percent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking more about Overwatch, Activision noted that it has “a lot of news ideas” for the game and that “Overwatch is just a small part of the overall franchise,” suggesting we could see more from and within its universe.

Blizzard says it has “a lot of new ideas” for Overwatch on the earnings call, and that “the Overwatch you know is just a small part of the overall franchise”, though no concrete details were given. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 12, 2019

As you can see, from the sounds of it, Activision may be planning to expand the franchise with new games and or new cross-media. This also could be reference to things like more Overwatch LEGOs and Nerf weapons though, so perhaps it’s best not to get too excited by these comments. But, hey, who knows, maybe we’ll get a battle royale mode. That seems like the Activision thing to do here.

Personally, I would love to see a single-player, story-driven game spun-out from Overwatch. The animated shorts have shown the potential for the the game’s universe to be expanded in this way, and it would probably go a long, long way in making Overwatch fans happy.

The chances we say anything major this year though is unlikely. New heroes, new maps, maybe a new mode, and extending the license to other products is more likely in the pipeline.

Whatever the case, bigger things than what 2018 provided are in store for the series, though whether the game’s very passionate fanbase will approve of these new things, remains to be seen.

Overwatch is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from Overwatch in 2019?