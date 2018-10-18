‘Overwatch’ Pumpkin Carving Contest Is Live

It’s time to get spooky, Overwatch players, and with the Halloween Terror event now live Blizzard wants their fans to get even more into the festive spirit! To help move the spooks, they have revealed the new pumpkin carving contest which is live now!

According to Blizzard’s most recent blog post, “The Halloween season has finally arrived, and we’re ready to cut straight to the heart of the holiday. If you’re dying to pick up a knife and hack, slash, and jab at something, you’ll be excited to hear that Blizzard’s 2018 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Contest officially begins October 15! Unleash your magical axes, psi blades, sharpened claws, and other creative cutlery to carve up Blizzard-themed jack-o-lantern of impressive splendor.”

Five winners will receive 60 bucks in their Blizzard Balance, as well as some bragging points because who doesn’t love a good pumpkin carving?

Interested in showing off those carving chops? Here’s what you need to know before getting started:

The winning entries will display high levels of originality, craftsmanship, and possibly humor.

Your pumpkin must be lit up by a candle or other light source in your photo entry. You should include another photo of the pumpkin unlit.

Pumpkins must be related to the Blizzard game universes.

Try to take the best picture possible, as picture quality helps make a good impression on the judges.

Make sure you tell us what the pumpkin is supposed to be in the caption, just in case it’s not clear.

The event is live now and will run until October 25, so don’t wait until the last minute! Already have on ready to go? Enter your submission right here for a chance to win!

As for the game itself, Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2018 event is live and fully available to enjoy from now until October 31st. What are you most excited for to see with the latest event? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below with your dream picks! You can also check out our Game Hub for the Blizzard hit right here for more news, reviews, and even cosplay! It’s all Overwatch all the time!