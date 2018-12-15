‘Overwatch’: Reaper and Tracer Can Sing Thanks to Recent Update

Though we covered the most recent update for Overwatch earlier this week, the game’s Public Test Realm also saw a few changes as well. In addition to the usual balance tweaks and bug fixes, Tracer and Reaper mains are finding the gift of song thanks to the latest patch.

The below clip from Reddit user ‘AndyGmb’ shows off the usually grim Reaper sharing his talents with the world thanks to him finally being able to sing at the Karaoke stand on the newest map. He and Tracer both join Genji, Hammond, McCree, Reinhardt, Torbjorn, and Zenyatta in the musical stylings for this map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fellow Reddit users were pretty quick to point out that Reaper isn’t technically doing what the other heroes do in karaoke, but let’s be real – he’s an “edgelord” – he does what he wants.

As for what else the new patch for PTR brings:

Heroes

Ashe

Fixed a bug that caused Ashe’s scoped view to stutter on when playing with a high framerate

Brigitte

Fixed a bug that caused Brigitte to pivot when exiting third-person view after lowering her Barrier Shield

Reinhardt

Fixed a bug that prevented Reinhardt’s Earthshatter from being visible to other players if he used it while recovering from a stun

Fixed a bug that caused Reinhardt to pivot when exiting third-person view after lowering his Barrier Field

Torbjörn

Fixed a bug that caused Torbjörn’s turret to be built at an extreme angle if it landed on the edge of an object

Winston

Fixed a bug that prevented Winston’s Jump Pack from dealing damage when landing at the maximum range

Arcade

Fixed a bug that caused the kills remaining announcement voice line to repeatedly trigger each time the losing team scored an elimination

Maps

Busan

Fixed a bug that prevented the blast shields from moving in MEKA Base while in a skirmish match

Hollywood

Fixed a bug that caused the railing above first objective to block projectiles after being destroyed

Kings Row

Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand on top of the sign for Moriarty’s Fine Books behind the first point

Overwatch – and it's Winter Wonderland event – is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.