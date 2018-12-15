‘Overwatch’: Reaper and Tracer Can Sing Thanks to Recent Update

Though we covered the most recent update for Overwatch earlier this week, the game’s Public Test Realm also saw a few changes as well. In addition to the usual balance tweaks and bug fixes, Tracer and Reaper mains are finding the gift of song thanks to the latest patch.
The below clip from Reddit user ‘AndyGmb’ shows off the usually grim Reaper sharing his talents with the world thanks to him finally being able to sing at the Karaoke stand on the newest map. He and Tracer both join Genji, Hammond, McCree, Reinhardt, Torbjorn, and Zenyatta in the musical stylings for this map.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Fellow Reddit users were pretty quick to point out that Reaper isn’t technically doing what the other heroes do in karaoke, but let’s be real – he’s an “edgelord” – he does what he wants.
As for what else the new patch for PTR brings:
Heroes
Ashe
- Fixed a bug that caused Ashe’s scoped view to stutter on when playing with a high framerate
Brigitte
- Fixed a bug that caused Brigitte to pivot when exiting third-person view after lowering her Barrier Shield
Reinhardt
Fixed a bug that prevented Reinhardt’s Earthshatter from being visible to other players if he used it while recovering from a stun
Fixed a bug that caused Reinhardt to pivot when exiting third-person view after lowering his Barrier Field
Torbjörn
- Fixed a bug that caused Torbjörn’s turret to be built at an extreme angle if it landed on the edge of an object
Winston
- Fixed a bug that prevented Winston’s Jump Pack from dealing damage when landing at the maximum range
Arcade
- Fixed a bug that caused the kills remaining announcement voice line to repeatedly trigger each time the losing team scored an elimination
Maps
Busan
- Fixed a bug that prevented the blast shields from moving in MEKA Base while in a skirmish match
Hollywood
- Fixed a bug that caused the railing above first objective to block projectiles after being destroyed
Kings Row
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand on top of the sign for Moriarty’s Fine Books behind the first point
Overwatch – and it’s Winter Wonderland event – is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. What hero should get the karaoke treatment next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!