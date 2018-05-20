Celebrate Overwatch’s Two-Year Anniversary With This Cheeky Stop-Motion Video

In five days, Overwatch will turn two-years-old. Ahead of this anniversary, Blizzard has released a brand-new stop-motion video to celebrate. And like all previous Blizzard-produced Overwatch videos: it’s awesome.

Titled “Trace & Bake,” the video stars the game’s poster character Tracer, being classic tracer, and Reaper, being well, Reaper. The result is a cheeky video of Tracer baking a cake and Reaper shooting its candles. No, really. That’s the video.

Accompanying the video is another, behind-the-scenes style video that dives into the making of Trace & Bake. If you’re a fan of Overwatch, I recommend watching both videos. If you’re not a fan of Overwatch, I still recommend watching at least the first video for the excellent stop-motion, and because it looks like a Toy Story movie you never knew you wanted.

Overwatch, a team-based mutliplayer hero shooter, debuted back on May 24, 2016 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Almost immediately upon release, it became all anyone in gaming circles and the industry was talking about. Not only was it one of the biggest releases the year it hit, but is one of the biggest releases this generation. Still very much one of the most prominent games right now, it recently surpassed 40 million players.

Overwatch is Blizzard’s fourth major franchise, and was birthed out of Titan, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that was cancelled in 2014. Only Blizzard could turn a cancelled game into one of the world’s most popular games, featuring one of the biggest esports scene (Overwatch League). I guess that is the perk of having unlimited amounts of magic Blizzard dust to sprinkle over every release.

Overwatch is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on its upcoming Anniversary Event, click here.

