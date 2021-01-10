Overwatch Reveals London Calling #4 Cover, Preview Pages, and More

Blizzard Entertainment is set to release the next installment of its ongoing Tracer comic book, London Calling, later this week. The comic is part of a partnership with Dark Horse Comics and is written by Mariko Tamaki with art from Babs Tarr. It follows the life of a young Tracer in London as dark deeds go down, and ComicBook.com has been provided the cover and a couple of preview pages to exclusively reveal from Overwatch: Tracer--London Calling #4!

Here is the official synopsis for London Calling #4, direct from Blizzard Entertainment:

"In the aftermath of Mondatta’s shocking assassination, Kace called the Underworld omnics to begin a violent revolution against humans. As police crackdowns and protests reached a fever pitch, Iggy’s friend Lady was tragically killed in the fray. A guilt-ridden Tracer—with a damaged chronal accelerator—urged peace, but Iggy, filled with grief over her friend’s death, embraced Kace’s message."

Blizzard Entertainment has also provided the synopsis for the fifth and final issue of London Calling, which you can check out below:

"The climactic conclusion of Overwatch: Tracer—London Calling! Tracer must stop Kace from enacting a destructive plan that will harm humans and omnics alike, all while helping Iggy escape from his clutches. Luckily Tracer won’t be alone—heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Some are metallic…and others are old friends."

The fourth issue of Tracer's London Calling comic will officially launch later this week on January 13th over on Overwatch's official website. You can check out the first issue right here. Overwatch itself is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Overwatch 2 is in development, though no specific platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Overwatch franchise right here.

