Watch ‘Overwatch’ Pro’s Impressive Widowmaker Kill Streak In 10 Seconds Flat

Widowmaker is a sniper in Blizzard’s hit FPS Overwatch that gets a lot of heat from other players, but when she’s played well – she can be a total game changer. It’s no surprise then that once you make it to Pro player status, familiarity with the anti-hero is fluid but even still this 8-player killstreak using the sniping main in under 10 seconds is nothing short of impressive.

Los Angeles Valiant player Young-seo “KariV” Park definitely showed off his skills during the play seen in the video above and it’s almost making me sad that I’m a Lucio main. Oftentimes in Quick Play players will pick her – no joke – soley because of her aesthetic (which, fair) but unfortunately that can lead to an imbalanced comp and an unfair advantage for the other team. Obviously KariV is a pro so that’s not going to be a problem for his team and he definitely shows off the power that this anti-hero has.

Looking at the above clip, KariV connects every single headshot in this custom game mode, making it an impressive takedown for those he went up against. We’ve seen quite a few terrific plays from this player since his up and comings within the Overwatch League but we think this might just be his greatest match yet.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Widowmaker is a ruthless assassin born from a tragic backstory at the hands of Talon. According to Blizzard, “It is believed that in her former life, Widowmaker was married to Gérard Lacroix, an Overwatch agent spearheading operations against the Talon terrorist organization. After several unsuccessful attempts to eliminate Gérard, Talon decided to change its focus to his wife, Amélie. Talon operatives kidnapped her and subjected her to an intense program of neural reconditioning. They broke her will, suppressed her personality, and reprogrammed her as a sleeper agent. She was eventually found by Overwatch agents, apparently none the worse for wear, and returned to her normal life.”

It was just a short time later that she killed her husband in his sleep. Mission accomplished, the then-Amélie returned to Talon where she was trained, tortured, and mentally ripped apart to form the perfect attack against Overwatch. It was then that she became known as Widowmaker.

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.