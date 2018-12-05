‘Overwatch’ Winter Event Reveals New Snowboarder Zarya Skin

Let’s face it – out of all of the heroes in Blizzard’s Overwatch, Zarya gets shafted the most. This muscled badass has a unique look at usually her skins are just weird looking or look too similar to something already released. Luckily, the studio seems to know there’s a call for Zarya’s aesthetic and so without further adieu – we present to you: Snowboarder Zarya!

Pawsitively fursome. Shred your opponents as SNOWBOARDER ZARYA (Legendary)! 🏂 Winter Wonderland begins Dec 11! pic.twitter.com/Ji6o3Rn5t9 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 5, 2018

The new look is perfect for the “Siberian Bear” and it even has a cute little tail! Fans of the hit FPS couldn’t help but to pay homage to the adorable details either, and honestly – who could blame them?

Videos by ComicBook.com

I SEE WHAT YOU’VE DONE! I LIKE IT! YES! pic.twitter.com/JL0T3RZG0m — Stylosa (@unitlostgaming) December 5, 2018

A good-looking Zarya skin?! In my Overwatch? On my planet? In my universe?!? — 🎄❄️ 𝕛𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕝𝕖 𝕨𝕠𝕠𝕞𝕪 ❄️🎄 (@jcheezo4738) December 5, 2018

The Winter Wonderland event returns once more on December 11 and will run until January 2nd. Though we don’t know exactly what is new this time around, we can expect a ton of new festive skins – as well as the return of last year’s for anyone that missed them. We might even see the return of Mei’s Yeti Hunt in addition to a brand new limited time event as well!

Are you excited to see the Winter Wonderland event return once more in the world of Overwatch? What other skins would you like to see your main hero rep? Join in on the conversation and sound off with your hopes and dreams in the comment section below! Or you can hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! I promise I’m a good healer – though I’m not afraid of being an epic Reinhardt if need be!