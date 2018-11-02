‘Overwatch’ World Cup Viewer Is Now Live

Today is the day, Blizzard fans! BlizzCon officially kicks off and the company behind the huge celebration has officially launched their Overwatch World Cup Viewer.

The latest way to watch what’s new in the world of competitive Overwatch is avaialble now on the Battle.net website, though it’s important to remember that this feature is still in beta and the team is actively looking for ways to make it even better!

According to a recent blog post from the Blizzard team, “Experience the Overwatch World Cup from any perspective in real time with the Overwatch World Cup Viewer. We’ve taken professional esports observer tools from the big stage and put them in your hands at home so you can curate your viewing experience.”

They added, “Watch live games alongside hundreds of thousands of other players around the world from all of the first or third-person, birds’, or worms’-eye views that are most important to you. Curious how South Korea’s Widowmaker landed the seemingly out of nowhere headshot on Australia’s Mercy? You can simply watch from her perspective as she lines up a pixel-perfect shot to secure the elimination before seamlessly snapping your camera back to the main teamfight on the payload.”

To begin watching, follow these steps:

Open Battle.net App Click on Overwatch In the Region/Account drop-down menu select Overwatch World Cup Viewer Install to your desired directory Click play!

Blizzard even provided some amazing tips to help make sure fans use this new feature to its highest potential:

If you’re interested in learning how a player plays a hero, make sure to spectate them—but also spectate the enemy counterpart to understand the differences in their play styles.

For the best view when using the map overlay (CTRL-I), position your camera high in the sky and look straight down at the ground. This will allow you to recreate an overhead map view when using the tool.

(CTRL-I), position your camera high in the sky and look straight down at the ground. This will allow you to recreate an view when using the tool. Using the map overlay to watch the game can help you understand how team fights unfold in detail. The individual hero icons provide status indicators that tell you exactly what is occurring to that player.

For even more tips, how to provide feedback, and the full BlizzCon competitive schedule, you can read the full blog post right here!