‘Overwatch’ and ‘World of Warcraft’ Debuts New Fashion Collaboration With ‘Her Universe’

Her Universe is an apparel brand that truly harnesses what it means to be a nerd with style. With Blizzard’s Overwatch constantly showing that it’s a title that is here to stay fr the long haul, it only makes sense that the two companies should intertwine. With BlizzCon 2018 in full swing, ever the two shall meet with the recently announced epic partnership between the two brands!

“Fans have been asking us for World of Warcraft and Overwatch fashion, and I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with Blizzard and make these collections a reality,” said Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein.

The World of Warcraft women’s fashion collection is now available both at the Her Universe website and the official Blizzard store. But it’s not just for women, men apparel is also now available at their joined brand ‘Our Universe’ and will make its grand debut later this month at Box Lunch, then later at Hot Topic in December for Overwatch fans!

With the new hero just announced for Overwatch and the World of Warcraft Classic coming next year, now is the perfect time to show off that fandom pride and what better way to do that than with some fresh new digs?

You can see the full collection for World of Warcraft and other amazing franchises on their website right here. No sneak peeks yet for Overwatch, but hopefully a closer look soon at what’s on the way!

For more about Her Universe:

“Her Universe, the groundbreaking fangirl fashion company and lifestyle brand, is the vision of Ashley Eckstein, actress, entrepreneur and voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Ashley has been widely recognized as a business woman, Fangirl trendsetter and leading voice for female fandom. Founded in 2010, Ashley launched Her Universe with the mission to create stylish, fashion-forward merchandise for female sci-fi fans. Her Universe is a place for fangirls to step into the spotlight and be heard, recognized and rewarded.

“Ashley’s goal, from the beginning, was to build the company into a stand-alone entertainment and merchandise brand and, today, Her Universe is leading the way. Hoping to change the perception that science fiction and fantasy is just for boys, Her Universe has joined forces with some of the biggest names in the sci-fi/fantasy world to create fangirl apparel and accessories for such well-known names as Star Wars, Doctor Who, Star Trek and Marvel. “