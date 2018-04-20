Overwatch’s PTR Brings Massive Changes to Heroes, New Italy Map

A new update has arrived for Blizzard’s hit FPS Overwatch and brings with it that Italian flavor and a ton of hero changes. Mostly notably, Hanzo’s Scatter Arrow replacement is finally here, as well a few key changes to other characters such as Junkrat, Lucio, and more. But no Mercy! Mercy gets a break! Small favors, people, small favors.

In addition to the hero changes, the Italian map, Rialto, is now being tested in PTR, which is what this latest patch is heading to first. There’s a lot of new coming our way, and though it may not be a new hero – the latest Retribution event essentially is an animated short. McCree vs Reaper … the moment the cowboy wanted to beat the weirdo senseless.

Interested in what’s new for PTR? Check out the full patch notes below:

Hanzo

Storm Bow

Projectile speed increased from 85 to 100

Sonic Arrow

Cooldown decreased from 20 seconds to 12 seconds

Duration decreased from 10 seconds to 6 seconds

Radius decreased from 10 meters to 7 meters

New abilities:

Lunge

Press jump while in the air to leap horizontally

Storm Arrows

Replaces his existing Scatter Arrow ability

Hanzo can now rapidly fire up to 6 arrows that deal reduced damage but are always fired at full power

“The goal of these Hanzo changes is to allow him to have new options and maintain his high damage output, while removing the frustration of fighting against the old Scatter Arrow,” read the developer comments. “Hanzo is now much more mobile with his new Lunge ability, and with the combination of the bow projectile speed increase and the new Storm Arrows ability he can now deal his high damage more consistently than ever before.”

Junkrat

Frag Launcher

Projectile size decreased from 0.3 to 0.2

RIP-Tire

Tire movement speed decreased from 13 to 12

“These changes are aimed at lowering some of the most frustrating parts about playing against Junkrat,” Blizzard said. “Decreasing the Frag Launcher’s projectile size means he will have to aim a bit more carefully to land powerful direct hits and slowing the RIP-Tire’s movement speed gives his opponents slightly more time to destroy it before it detonates.”

Lucio

Wall Ride

Wall riding is less likely to be interrupted along a single surface

Can now go around corners (both outside corners, and inside corners) without having to leave the wall

Can now land back on the same wall after leaping away, provided his leap takes him far enough away from the original jumping off point.

Soundwave

No longer consumes ammo

“Wall Ride has been significantly overhauled to allow it to function more smoothly across more areas of every map,” Blizzard said. “Lúcio players should instantly notice a huge improvement in where and how Wall Ride can be used. In addition, Sonic Amplifier’s Soundwave ability was unnecessarily controlled by both a cooldown and an ammo cost, so we’re removing the ammo cost.”

Tracer (Here!)

Pulse Bomb

Max damage decreased from 400 to 300

“Pulse Bomb was too good at killing tanks, who can be easy to stick due to their size,” Blizzard said. “This damage reduction makes it less powerful as a tank-destroyer, while keeping it lethal against most other heroes.”

Genji

Deflect

Hitbox size has been reduced

“The hitbox on Genji’s Deflect was big enough that it would sometimes reflect projectiles that were pretty far away from him,” Blizzard said. “We’ve tightened up the hitbox, which should solve this problem while still fully protecting him from projectiles that would hit him from the front.”

New Escort Map: Rialto

Rialto was home to Talon agent Antonio Bartalotti’s sprawling estate and the backdrop to the infamous “Venice Incident,” a turning point for Overwatch and Talon. The Italian government has taken great steps to preserve Venice, and the results are striking. Tourists visiting this picturesque town can sample the regional cuisine, enjoy a relaxing gondola ride, visit Galleria D’arte Omnica, or simply take in the sights with a stroll along the canal.

General/Other Patch Notes

General

Fixed a bug that caused the option “Invite to a Custom Game” to appear while in the Tutorial and Practice Range

A.I.

Fixed a bug that prevented training bots from returning to their original position and behavior after being hit with an ability (e.g. Lúcio’s Soundwave)

Fixed a bug that caused bots to use the wrong route when tracking down the player if their target jumped off a ledge

Fixed a bug that caused bots to get stuck on the siege tank in the StarCraft area of Blizzard World

Game Browser and Custom Game

Fixed a bug that caused custom game invites to persist on the invitee’s screen

Heroes

Fixed a bug that prevented Bastion’s Zwing Zwing Zwing voice line from playing if the Null Sector skin was equipped

Fixed a bug that prevented Genji’s melee attack from making sound effects

Fixed a bug that prevented Genji’s golden weapon variant from displaying its golden sheen when some skins were equipped

Fixed a bug that allowed Junkrat’s RIP-TIRE to be immune to the freeze effects of Mei’s Endothermic Blaster

Fixed a bug that allowed Lúcio to move around while caught in Junkrat’s Steel Trap

Fixed a bug that allowed Lúcio to travel straight up using Wall Ride

Fixed a bug that prevented crowd control abilities from affecting Resurrect (e.g. McCree’s Flashbang)

Fixed a bug that prevented Moira’s flask from displaying in her Erlenmeyer victory pose when an Overwatch League skin was equipped

Fixed a bug that caused Reaper’s Hellfire Shotguns to float when previewing his Dance emote in Hero Gallery

Fixed a bug that caused the camera to not focus correctly when viewing Roadhog’s Mug Shot victory pose

Fixed a bug that caused Roadhog’s Chain Hook to float during his Footsteps highlight intro

Fixed a bug that prevented the laser sight from Sombra’s Machine Pistol golden variant from tapering at its end if her Talon skin equipped

Fixed a bug that caused Widowaker’s HUD to disappear if she used Widow’s Kiss while looking through the scope

Fixed a bug that caused the logos on Symmetra’s Overwatch League skins to appear faded when viewed in the Hero Gallery

Fixed a bug that caused the logos on Torbjörn’s Overwatch League skins to appear faded when viewed in the Hero Gallery

Maps