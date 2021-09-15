Own a Legend of Zelda Master Sword For Only $17

You probably have bills to pay, but a Legend of Zelda Master Sword replica is available on Amazon for only $16.57 (25% off) and via Spirit Halloween for $16.99. Spirit Halloween also has a Hylian Shield replica for $19.99. How can you resist?

Keep in mind that these are costume accessories from Disguise, so don’t expect them to be super durable or full-scale. However, they would be great accessories for a Halloween costume or a display. It reminds us of the awesome The Legend of Zelda Master Sword Umbrella that was released way back in 2017. It’s been discontinued since then, but you can still grab one on Amazon via a third party for $44.95 (limited quantities).

On a related note, pre-orders are up and running for The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch right here at Best Buy for $49.99 with a release date set for November 12th. Odds are it won’t last through the holidays, so reserve one while you can.

The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda handheld will include The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and a Zelda-themed interactive digital clock and timer. The packaging even doubles as a display.

