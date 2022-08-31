Pac-Man World Gets Custom Xbox Series S Console

Xbox has made a custom Pac-Man World Xbox Series S to celebrate the release of the game's recent remake, Pac-Man World Re-PAC. Pac-Man is one of the most iconic games known to man thanks to its prevalence as an arcade machine starting in the 80s. It quickly became something that Bandai Namco would turn into a franchise with sequels and spin-offs. One of the most unique and beloved games in the Pac-Man series is Pac-Man World, a platformer that would take the beloved yellow gaming icon into a whole new realm and allow gamers to experience his world in the 3D era.

Now, over 20 years later, a remake known as Pac-Man World Re-PAC has released on modern consoles. To celebrate, Xbox has created a custom Xbox Series S and is giving it away on Twitter. It's one of Xbox's coolest custom consoles as it features a giant Pac-Man proudly standing on the dark blue console with the vent creating the shape of his head and face. It features the maze-like design that players are more than familiar with from the original Pac-Man along with some colorful ghosts around the console. The controller features a similar design, complete with a smiling Pac-Man staring up at the player. Fans can enter into Xbox's giveaway on Twitter by following the Xbox Twitter account and quote tweeting the content tweet with #PacManXboxSweepstakes. The contest ends on September 19th, 2022, so fans have plenty of time to get their entry in.

It's a Pac-Man World and we're just living in it.



Follow and RT with #PacManXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this Pac-Man World Re-Pac Xbox Series S.



Ages 18+. Ends 9/19/22. Rules: https://t.co/6ZjynYOgsR pic.twitter.com/qzn9q38CRq — Xbox (@Xbox) August 30, 2022

Xbox gives away custom consoles quite regularly when there's a notable piece of media worth promoting. Just recently, Xbox gave away a special Top Gun: Maverick Xbox Series S to celebrate the release of the film on video on demand services. Earlier this year, a ton of custom Xbox Series S consoles themed after Star Wars characters were made to celebrate May the 4th and the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

What do you think of the custom Xbox Series S? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.