Xbox is Giving Away a Custom Top Gun: Maverick Xbox Series S

Top Gun: Maverick is currently the biggest movie of 2022 and what better way is there to celebrate that than getting a custom Xbox Series S? Top Gun: Maverick has dominated the summer blockbuster season thanks to its impressive box office haul of $1.4 billion, making it the 12th highest grossing film of all-time. The movie managed to resonate with audiences due to its amazing action sequence that were filmed with real jets, an uplifting story, and a stellar performance from Tom Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick still has a stranglehold on the box office despite the fact it is now releasing on streaming, months before it will arrive on physical media.

To celebrate the arrival of Top Gun: Maverick on various streaming services, Microsoft has announced a giveaway for a custom Xbox Series S themed after the film. This custom console was revealed in May ahead of the film's theatrical release and a select few were given away at that time. The console features Maverick's signature fighter pilot helmet on the vent of the Xbox Series S and the control is designed to look like the dashboard of a fighter jet. For this giveaway, Microsoft will be giving away the console, controller, a pair of custom aviators, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. All fans have to do to enter is retweet the tweet with #MicrosoftStoreSweepstakes and follow @MicrosoftStore on Twitter. The giveaway ends on August 29th, 2022, so there's a good bit of time to get your entry in.

Good morning, aviators.



Follow @MicrosoftStore and RT with #MicrosoftStoreSweepstakes for a chance to win this epic #TopGunMaverick themed Series S and controller, custom aviators, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass.



Age 18+. Ends 8/29/22. Full rules here: https://t.co/xRvqyexteL pic.twitter.com/17hThsvRZT — Microsoft Store (@MicrosoftStore) August 23, 2022

Unless Microsoft opts to do another giveaway when the movie releases on physical media in November, this will likely be the last opportunity fans have to get their hands on this Xbox. Of course, there's also rumblings of a third Top Gun film, so perhaps another custom Xbox will be made to celebrate that if it ever comes to fruition. For now, the team behind the film is coasting off the success of this film.

Top Gun: Maverick is out now on video on demand. What do you think of the custom Xbox Series S? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.