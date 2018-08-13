Paintjobs and Emblem Editor Returning With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

While Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has enough customization to make you feel like your soldier is your own, there are certain things that haven’t been announced when it comes to personifying yourself. That said, this weekend’s beta hints at what could be included in the game — and customization fans should be thrilled.

Charlie Intel recently reported that some screenshots sent in by fans indicate that both the Emblem Editor and Paintjob system will be making a return in the forthcoming game, letting you create that ideal image that goes along with your character. So if you want to make Batman, huzzah! You can make Batman. Or Spongebob Squarepants? Hey, if you’ve got the artistic savvy, go for it!

According to the site, with these options, you’ll be able to “enable or disable user generated content” and “pick when to show user generated Emblems or Paintjobs.” Now, Call of Duty: Black Ops III did introduce weapon customizations, so there’s probably a good chance we’ll be seeing that again here, so you can feel like you’ve got things stamped with your own label. You can see the test image below.

Treyarch hasn’t fully confirmed this feature yet, but considering how popular Emblem and Paintjob stuff has been over the past few years, it’d be a complete shock if they didn’t make some form of comeback. More than likely, we’ll see these introduced in the weeks ahead leading up to the game’s final release. For now, all we can do is wonder what kind of stuff we’ll be able to create for our soldiers. Not to mention what colors we’ll use.

The beta is still running for a few hours yet; so if you haven’t jumped on board, you may want to get in there and see what you’re made of. We’re not sure when the next one will come around, so hop in and join the fun. It’s free, after all.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. We’ll let you know if we hear any further details on these systems or a possible beta that will let us test them out…and hopefully carry them over to the final release. Please?