Palworld Gifts Players With Free Christmas Skins

One of the things Palworld fans appreciate about the Pal-catching game is the number of massive free updates the game has received since launch. New areas, new Pals, and new mechanics keep Palworld feeling fresh, and the recent Feybreak update is no exception. In addition to the standard issue new updates and improvements to Pal efficiency, Feybreak also included a special Christmas gift from the folks at Pocket Pair.

The timing of the Feybreak update means the developers couldn’t resist adding a little holiday treat for players to enjoy. Tucked into the massive new content is a special Christmas-themed gift for all players to enjoy – six new winter-themed skins for some favorite Pals.

⛄️Winter Style Chillet

☃️Winter Style Chillet Ignis

❄️Royal Frostallion

🌨️White Shadowbeak

🍬Pudding à la Gumoss

The trailer gives players a look at these new skins, as Frostallion in its winter best pulls a sleigh full of Depresso ready to deliver holiday cheer. Meanwhile, wintery Chillet gets two new Winter Style skins. To round out the set, Shadowbeak and Gumoss are also included in the set of Christmas skins, which are available for all players as they have the specific Pal to equip with the new looks. Overall, fans are pretty excited about the new skins. As one player puts it, “Palworld is the gift that keeps on giving.”

How to Claim Pal Skins in Palworld

For those who’ve yet to claim new skins for Pals, there is a specific building that can help. Players will need to build a Pal Dressing Facility on their base, then find the specific Pal they want to dress up. This building requires the following materials:

10 Stone

10 Paldium Fragment

Once players have a Pal Dressing Facility, the free Christmas skins can be equipped right from this building. This lets gamers enjoy various alternative looks for their Pals, including the holiday cheer as part of the free Palworld Feybreak update. What’s better than Depresso looking unenthused by the daily grind? Depresso looking unenthused while wearing star-shaped sunglasses and a party hat, of course.

Depresso Ready to Deliver Holiday Cheer in Palworld

In addition to the wintery skins, the update includes the re-distribution of a few other limited-time Pal skins as well. These skins include Gold Relaxaurus, Sailor Quivern, and Summer Chillet. There is no published deadline for collecting these limited-time distributions or the Christmas-themed skins, so players should plan to log in and grab the ones they want in case they vanish sometime in the new year.

While some past Pal skins have been exclusive to Steam, it appears that these newer skins will be available to console players as well. This appears to be part of the reason for the re-release of prior limited-edition skins, which were once only available on PC.

Along with the new skins and other exciting features to explore, the Palworld Feybreak update introduces a new Terraria collab item, the Meowmere bullet-firing melee weapon. This is something of a teaser, with more planned Palworld x Terraria collaborations to come in 2025. Clearly, Pocket Pair is already thinking ahead to the new year with more new Palworld content to come.