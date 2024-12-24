Disney Dreamlight Valley Have One Last Chance to Grab a Winter Themed Freebie

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have had a number of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year, from building snowmen, to the return of Festive Fish, to the arrival of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. The game also has a free item that can be claimed in the Premium Shop. The Festive Blue Star has been available since last week, but the item is set to go away on December 25th, so anyone that hasn’t claimed it yet will want to do so before it disappears. As the name implies, the Festive Blue Star is a decorative item that looks like a cross between a star and a snowflake.

For players looking to add a little bit of winter magic to their valley, or looking for something to decorate the Frosted Heights, the Festive Blue Star should be a nice option. It doesn’t do all that much, but it does have a neat little effect where snowflakes can be seen falling off it. It’s also just nice when the game offers a free item that might help with DreamSnaps, or just normal decorating. Some fans have been less than pleased with the prices of items in the Premium Shop over the years, so when something can be obtained for zero Moonstones, it’s definitely worth celebrating.

The Festive Blue Star can be claimed through december 25th

Players that are willing to part with some Moonstones should have no problem finding some fun holiday themed items in the Premium Shop at the moment. For 3,000 Moonstones, players can snag the Festive Lights House, which gives your home a look covered in snow and decorations, including a pair of reindeer on the roof. There’s also a giant Mickey Mouse Holiday Inflatable for 1,200 Moonstones, and Illuminated Deer Decorations. The latter normally costs 1,000 Moonstones, but can be found for 20% off for a limited time.

While Disney Dreamlight Valley players are enjoying the current winter and holiday themed content, there should be a lot to look forward to in 2025. The most recent content roadmap was shared back in November, and the next update for the game will be arriving in “early 2025.” Since the Sew Delightful update just hit a couple weeks ago, we’ll probably be waiting until February for the next one, just as the current Star Path comes to an end. Details are pretty slim about the next update, but it seems players can look forward to content based on Aladdin. It looks like the movie’s titular hero could be coming to the Valley, alongside Jasmine. The tease also says players will “explore a whole new world.” That’s obviously a play on a classic song from the movie, but it also seems to be a hint that we’ll be getting a new Realm, as well.

Beyond the early winter update, 2025 seems to have content based on Alice in Wonderland coming in Spring, and Peter Pan in the summer. Those who purchased Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s latest paid expansion can also look forward to the second half of The Storybook Vale to be released in summer. As we get into the year, we should expect to learn additional details about all of this new content, as well as other plans the developers might have for the game.

