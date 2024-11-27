Palworld x Terraria Teased as the Survival Game’s First Major Crossover

Since Palworld was first announced, the creature-collecting game has garnered plenty of attention for its resemblance to Pokemon. The game adds in survival elements as players build bases and battle wild Pals to try and stay alive, making its open world a bit of a different hurdle than other creature collecting games. And Palworld shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to surprising, attention-grabbing moves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Palworld posted a surprising teaser on their social media accounts, hinting at their first-ever collaboration with another big name in gaming – none other than beloved survival game Terraria.

The teaser image shows avatars from both games, grasping hands with one another from across the divide. Each character is set against a background from their respective game, with familiar pals like Depresso and Cattiva alongside a pixel art log cabin and bunny from Terraria.

2024 isn't finished yet for Palworld and we have some exciting news about the next update coming VERY SOON…



But first, we want to tell you about something happening in 2025!



! ! ! Palworld x Terraria ! ! !



More info coming soon! @terraria_logic pic.twitter.com/nmLpkPCn2t — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) November 27, 2024

Thus far, that’s about all the info gamers have to go on. The post also notes that gamers can expect news about the next update to Palworld “VERY SOON,” but that update is likely to include other additions and bug fixes rather than any collab content. The Palworld x Terraria collab is slated for 2025, and the team promises “more info coming soon!”

While Palworld is a relative newcomer to the gaming world with its release in early 2024, Terraria has been around since 2011 and become a true staple in the survival genre. Both games still see regular updates with new content, keeping them in players’ hearts and minds. And now, we’re about to see what it looks like when these two gaming juggernauts combine forces.

Gamers Are Ready to See What Palworld x Terraria Means

Given the survival elements in both Palworld and Terraria, a collaboration between the two games certainly does seem plausible. Did anyone have it on their 2025 gaming collab Bingo card? Probably not. Yet each game offers similar mechanics that might indeed lend themselves to teaming up, with the base-building, battle, and adorable pets to collect and befriend.

Building a kingdom in Terraria

With little to go on besides this teaser announcement, it’s not yet clear what form the collaboration will take. As one response puts it “Is it Palworld in Terraria, or Terraria in Palworld?” Indeed, that is the question.

Will the collaboration bring new, shared contents to both games, or will Terraria characters or critters be making their way to Palworld alone? Some Terraria fans are really hoping to see iconic Pals like everyone’s mental health icon Depresso coming to the Terraria universe as pets.

Indeed, overall responses to the initial announcement seem positive, with statements like “Palworld just gets better & better with time.” Another response points out the humor in the collab, noting “the knockoff Pokemon collaborating with the knockoff of Minecraft you can’t make this up.”

While fans wait to see what this collaboration holds, it’s probably time to hop back into both games to shore up our bases and gather materials for whatever new and exciting things we’ll need to craft and collect when this big update arrives. With a new Palworld update on the way and endless opportunities to explore in Terraria, there’s certainly plenty to keep players busy until more collab details unfold.