Palworld Announces Sakurajima Update Release Date, New Details

Palworld players will officially be getting the big Sakurajima Update adding new Pals, PvP features, and more on June 27th, Palworld developer Pocketpair announced this week. The release date for the Sakurajima Update was shared during Summer Game Fest as part of a trailer that also shared a first look at some of these new Pals and other elements being added to the game for free later this month following a tease from earlier in the year that hinted at what's to come.

As the name of the update itself suggests, this first major update for Palworld will introduced the new island of Sakurajima for players to explore. The whole area is meant to be themed after Japanese elements and will include biomes like one filled with giant mushrooms where players will find some of the new Pals.

"A beautiful new island with diverse areas, including a Japanese-style environment with a shrine encircled by cherry blossoms, a mysterious swamp surrounded by giant mushrooms, a solemn and fantastical Eastern dungeon, and an eerie and ominous graveyard," a press release about the new Palworld update explained.

Specific Pals were not named, but we caught glimpses of several new creatures as well as some different subspecies of known Pals which were teased prior to this trailer. There'll be a new boss, too, which consists of another Pal as well as its owner, and this Sakurajima update will also introduce the game's second Pal Raid.

Outside of the Pals themselves, this new update will also introduce an overhaul for the game's building system, a new oil rig stronghold for players to attack, dedicated servers for Xbox, and the game's first PvP feature. The Arena mode teased previously will allow players to pit their Pals against other players' teams with the players themselves taking part in the fights as well.

"Several restrictions on building have been eliminated and the maximum number of bases has been increased, allowing for more freedom in base construction," Pocketpair said of the renovations to Palworld's building systems that are happening when this new update drops. "Many new building types, such as 'Pillars,' 'Glass Structures,' 'Sulfur Mines,' and 'Coal Mines,' will be added."

Palworld's big Sakurajima update will be released on both the Xbox and PC platforms on June 27th.