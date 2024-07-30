New Palworld Update Fixes Several In-Game Issues, Patch Notes Released

Yet another new update has been released for Palworld, and players will be happy to know that this one seems to fix a number of frustrating issues. Notably, issues related to achievements have now been resolved, and several problems that resulted in Pals getting stuck have been taken care of. Players can also expect new settings, balance adjustments, and more. There doesn’t seem to be anything in terms of actual new content, so players shouldn’t expect the long-waited PvP mode or anything like that. However, this should result in a smoother experience, and that’s always worth getting excited about!

While this new update seems to resolve some pesky issues, it also seems to be causing some problems for Xbox players. Multiple users on X/Twitter and Reddit have reported freezes, crashes, and even loss of save data; some have even gone so far as to say that the new update makes the game “unplayable.” At this time, it’s hard to say how common these problems actually are, as Pocketpair has not made any kind of announcement. Hopefully these are isolated incidents and not indicative of something more widespread. We’ll have more information should we receive a statement from the developers.

In the meantime, full patch notes from the game’s official X/Twitter account can be found below:

New Settings

Added meteorite and supply drop interval settings to world options

Balance Adjustments

Summoned Pals will take 25% less damage from all sources – Does not apply to base Pals

Decreased the firepower of enemies on the Oil Rig

Increased power generation from large generators

Adjusted recovery amount of Lyleen’s unique skill

Lowered the required technology level for coal mines

Increased purchase price from food merchants, and increased production efficiency of tomatoes and lettuce at farms

Meat can now be purchased from merchants

Base Fixes

Overall improved notifications when a work Pal cannot path correctly inside the base

Fixed an issue where Pals would get stuck when transporting if a chest was moved or the transport route changed

Fixed a bug where a fixed assignment to a breeding farm would be removed when the player was not at the base

If a Pal cannot find a route to the breeding farm when manually assigned, it will now warp directly to it

Fixed a bug where harmful random events such as monster nests occurred within the base

Measures were taken to prevent Pals from getting stuck when they are unable to path correctly to a repair kit

Removed farm collision to reduce Pals getting stuck and clogging the pathing

Bug Fixes

Fixed an bug where work Pals would disappear instead of dropping into the Pal Box when the maximum number of work pals at a base was reduced in world settings

The neutral area was missing around the Sakurajima Tower, so it has been set. Building is no longer possible in the surrounding area

Fixed a bug that prevented achievements from unlocking

Added some measures to address the bug where the treasure chest in the oil rig could randomly disappear and other minor bug fixes

Text

Fixed a problem where simplified characters were mixed into the traditional Chinese version of the game (This fix is ongoing due to the large amount of text)

Fixed other minor text issues

How do you feel about this Palworld update? Have you encountered any issues on Xbox? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!