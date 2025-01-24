Palworld Update Brings New Pal Skins & Balance Fixes

Palworld hit the ground running in 2025, with one major update already under their belt early in January. Clearly, Pocketpair has no plans of slowing down, with plans for a new horror game on the way. But they’re not leaving Palworld behind, either. The game just got its second major update of 2025, bringing some exciting new Pal Skins along with more balance adjustments and fixes to keep things running smoothly in the Palpagos Islands. While Palworld version 0.4.14 is a small update compared with the first of the year, there’s still plenty to be excited about.
Earlier this month, Pocketpair unveiled their roadmap for the future of Palworld. It includes many exciting, major updates to come, include the addition of crossplay and a teaser for more collabs like the current Palworld x Terraria pairing. Palworld will also get some new endgame content to bring the story to a fuller conclusion, while also offering players more new Pals and tech to explore.
Those bigger developments are still underway, but smaller fixes and balance adjustments pave the way for these larger-scale updates to really pack a punch when they drop. With the version 0.4.14 update, Pocketpair has given players a little Lunar New Year/Spring-themed treat. The primary focus, however, is clearly continuing to squash bugs (don’t worry, Tarantriss is here to stay).
Palworld v.0.4.14 Patch Notes
For those fans looking for shiny new content, the five Spring Festival Pal skills will be the highlight of this latest update. The new skins have a lucky, fortune-related theme, and can be applied for free so long as players have the associated Pal. The rest of the Patch Notes focus on adjustments to make the game run more smoothly and improve balance. And yes, this includes additional tweaks to try and stop larger Pals from getting stuck while working at the base.
For the full details for Palworld v.0.4.14, check out the patch notes from Pocketpair below.
Spring Festival Skins
Five Spring Festival skins have been added for all players!
- Lucky Cattiva
- Fortune-Bringer Lyleen
- Fortune-Bringer Lyleen Noct
- Lion-Dancer Chillet
- Lion-Dancer Chillet Ignis
Specification Adjustments
- Pals will now target the nearest enemy after being summoned
- Changed the behavior of large Pals at bases to be the same as small Pals. This allows them to pass through narrow passages and they will be less likely to collide with ceilings and such
- Added earth element to Mammorest and Mammorest Cryst
- Added water element and the work suitability “watering” to Killamari
Balance Adjustments
Reduced the amount of power required by the large electric egg incubator and significantly increased the amount of power stored in the battery
- Expanded the range of the target area near the reticle when targeting the same enemy
- Fixed a bug where the stamina of some Pals was different between normal Pals and Alpha Pals
- Adjusted the rewards from large oil rig treasure chest and removed the uncommon plasma cannon blueprint
- Extended the distance at which the Advanced Bow damage begins to drop off by 1.5
- Reduced the amount of plasteel required when crafting weapons and armor
- Increased the production speed of crude oil from the crude oil extractor
- Increased the rate at which crude oil extraction speed increases at the Pal Labor Research Laboratory
- Increased the durability of weapons and armor that can be created with some blueprints (durability of already created equipment will remain unchanged, so it will appear that the durability has decreased at first)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when a Pal with four negative passive skills was put through surgery by Dr. Brawn
- Fixed a bug that caused the NEW display in the building UI to not disappear when starting a new save data
- Fixed an issue that caused the treasure chest in the Oil Rig to not respawn
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the workbench effect to remain
- Fixed a bug that caused the PS5 players to be able to join Xbox games. This feature is currently under development and was released unintentionally
- Fixed an issue where some terrain was disappearing