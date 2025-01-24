Palworld Update Brings New Pal Skins & Balance Fixes

Palworld hit the ground running in 2025, with one major update already under their belt early in January. Clearly, Pocketpair has no plans of slowing down, with plans for a new horror game on the way. But they’re not leaving Palworld behind, either. The game just got its second major update of 2025, bringing some exciting new Pal Skins along with more balance adjustments and fixes to keep things running smoothly in the Palpagos Islands. While Palworld version 0.4.14 is a small update compared with the first of the year, there’s still plenty to be excited about.

Earlier this month, Pocketpair unveiled their roadmap for the future of Palworld. It includes many exciting, major updates to come, include the addition of crossplay and a teaser for more collabs like the current Palworld x Terraria pairing. Palworld will also get some new endgame content to bring the story to a fuller conclusion, while also offering players more new Pals and tech to explore.

The work never stops for pals in Palworld

Those bigger developments are still underway, but smaller fixes and balance adjustments pave the way for these larger-scale updates to really pack a punch when they drop. With the version 0.4.14 update, Pocketpair has given players a little Lunar New Year/Spring-themed treat. The primary focus, however, is clearly continuing to squash bugs (don’t worry, Tarantriss is here to stay).

Palworld v.0.4.14 Patch Notes

For those fans looking for shiny new content, the five Spring Festival Pal skills will be the highlight of this latest update. The new skins have a lucky, fortune-related theme, and can be applied for free so long as players have the associated Pal. The rest of the Patch Notes focus on adjustments to make the game run more smoothly and improve balance. And yes, this includes additional tweaks to try and stop larger Pals from getting stuck while working at the base.

The palworld update continues to optimize combat

For the full details for Palworld v.0.4.14, check out the patch notes from Pocketpair below.

Spring Festival Skins

Five Spring Festival skins have been added for all players!

Lucky Cattiva

Fortune-Bringer Lyleen

Fortune-Bringer Lyleen Noct

Lion-Dancer Chillet

Lion-Dancer Chillet Ignis

Specification Adjustments

Pals will now target the nearest enemy after being summoned

Changed the behavior of large Pals at bases to be the same as small Pals. This allows them to pass through narrow passages and they will be less likely to collide with ceilings and such

Added earth element to Mammorest and Mammorest Cryst

Added water element and the work suitability “watering” to Killamari

Balance Adjustments

Reduced the amount of power required by the large electric egg incubator and significantly increased the amount of power stored in the battery

Expanded the range of the target area near the reticle when targeting the same enemy

Fixed a bug where the stamina of some Pals was different between normal Pals and Alpha Pals

Adjusted the rewards from large oil rig treasure chest and removed the uncommon plasma cannon blueprint

Extended the distance at which the Advanced Bow damage begins to drop off by 1.5

Reduced the amount of plasteel required when crafting weapons and armor

Increased the production speed of crude oil from the crude oil extractor

Increased the rate at which crude oil extraction speed increases at the Pal Labor Research Laboratory

Increased the durability of weapons and armor that can be created with some blueprints (durability of already created equipment will remain unchanged, so it will appear that the durability has decreased at first)

Bug Fixes