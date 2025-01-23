Palworld Creators Publishing New Horror Game

Pocketpair is the developer behind the acclaimed Palworld, a creature collector survival game that has been compared more than once to Pokemon. While Pocketpair has been the target of a lawsuit because of those similarities, the studio hasn’t slowed down. Palworld has received numerous updates, and it seems Pocketpair isn’t content to stop there. A recent announcement from Pocketpair surprised fans by pertaining not to Palworld, but to a new game the company is publishing alongside another developer.

Pocketpair and Surgent Studio have announced the two are partnering together to release a new horror game. This is a departure from Pocketpair’s Palworld and Surgent Studio’s Tales of Kenzera: Zau usual work, but the pair have shown they can create excellent titles.

We're pleased to announce that our first project as Pocketpair Publishing will be supporting a brand new horror game from @surgentstudios !

Pocketpair Publishingの最初のプロジェクトとして、SURGENT STUDIOSの完全新作のサポートを開始しました。



SURGENT STUDIOS is a studio with an… pic.twitter.com/hqJcCbie3S — Pocketpair Publishing (@PocketpairPBLSH) January 23, 2025

No further information was given about the upcoming horror game, but both studios have confirmed the upcoming title will be a standalone title and released in 2025. This means players can enjoy the game without having played either studios’ previous games. That said, both studios have produced fun and engaging games players shouldn’t miss out on.

Pocketpair is best known for its most recent release, Palworld. The title is a monster-tamer with survival and base-building aspects. Fans were instantly captivated by the first trailer, which showed Pals holding assault rifles and working in an assembly line. It is a wacky approach to the genre made popular by Pokemon, but one fans have been enjoying immensely, especially with frequent updates.

Surgent Studio’s most recent title is Tales of Kenzera: Zau, a beautiful and unique Metroidvania. It takes inspiration from the Bantu’s tales and mythologies, an indigenous group native to Africa. It combines enchanting 2.5D graphics, engaging gameplay, and a thrilling story centered on a warrior shaman seeking to bring a loved one back to life. Tales of Kenzera: Zau was nominated for both Debut Game and Game Beyond Entertainment for the 2024 Video Game Awards, showing the studio’s strength.

Surgent Studio’s Tales of Kenzera: Zau.

Both titles have proven their pedigree in their respective genres, so it will be interesting to see what this partnership brings. Surgent Studio’s is the developer, so it will likely be helming the project in gameplay, art direction, and story. The studio is known for video games but has also created films in the past. All of its skills will likely culminate in an interesting, and, horror game fans should keep an eye it at release.

No release date was given outside of the 2025 release window, but given the timing of this announcement, it is probable it will be late 2025. Surgent Studios was likely already working on this upcoming horror game and secured Pocketpair as a publisher later on. Surgent Studio’s upcoming title is the first under Pocketpair Publishing, but likely won’t be the last.