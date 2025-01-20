New Palworld Roadmap Teases Major Feature Coming Soon

Palworld has seen so many major updates since launching into Early Access that it’s easy to forget the full release hasn’t yet arrived. Most recently, the Feybreak update added another massive new area for players to explore, new Pals to collect, and new ways to put said Pals to work. But Pocket Pair has no intentions of slowing down as they gear up for the official, full release of Palworld, as their latest roadmap update proves.

2025 will mark the second year of Palworld, and the developers are ready to make the most of it. Previous updates have added new features and improvements, with everything from better Pal functionality at base camp to the new mount that basically turns players into Spider-man. After launching their first major update of 2025 a few days ago, Pocket Pair is ready to share their future roadmap with hints about what’s to come in the next major updates.

Not everything in the future roadmap is brand new information for fans. Some updates, including the ongoing collaboration with Terraria, are well-known to those following along with all things Palworld. Other features, however, offer an exciting new look at what’s next for the “Pokemon with guns” survival game.

Co-Op Crossplay & World Transfers Coming to Palworld

In their future roadmap post, Pocket Pair highlights some major updates to come along with a few minor but important improvements. As of now, there’s no exact date attached for when fans can expect to see these changes, but they’re likely not too far off if the developers are willing to let players peek behind the curtain.

Here are the new features Palworld fans can look forward to in upcoming updates to the game, including the ability to move Pals to new worlds.

Co-op Crossplay

World Transfers for Pals

World Tree / Ending Scenario

Further ways to strengthen and improve Pals

Various new content such as new Pals and technologies

Game Collaborations (including Terraria)

Other Improvements

Improvements to world object placement

Improvements to base Pals

Improvements to optimization

Improvements to UX

The ending scenario detail will likely catch the attention of fans interested in the story of Palworld, while those obsessed with getting the most out of Pals will no doubt be eagerly looking forward to more ways to strengthen their teams. And while co-op has always been a part of Palworld, the addition of crossplay will no doubt be exciting for friends looking to join up across the console divide.

Another highlight here is the plural in “game collaborations.” While we already know about the Terraria collab, this language suggests Palworld might have more collaborations on the way. This, alongside the promise of new Pals and technologies, suggests that more big news for Palworld fans is likely on the way this year.

Those “other improvements” aren’t to be overlooked, either. As Pals continue to get stuck and neglect their tasks, it’s good to see more improvements to base Pals are on the way. Hopefully that means those new technologies will run smoothly at launch, letting Pals become even more productive at their work.