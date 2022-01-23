Pandemic Digital Reveals Why They Pulled Game From Stores

Asmodee Digital surprised quite a few people when they pulled the digital version of their Pandemic board game from Steam, Google Play Store, and the Apple App Store, and they also revealed that it would be removed from Microsoft’s store at the end of January and the Nintendo Switch store this July. At the time there was no reasoning given for the removal of the game aside from the fact that it had been removed at the request of the publisher, but since then Z-Man Games has released a statement on the reason and what the future of the franchise is on digital platforms, and it seems to be related to the length of time the current version has been out and the future version of the franchise.

Z-Man’s statement brought up that the digital version was created 9 years ago, and that they don’t feel the quality of the current game is up to today’s standards. They also talked about the future of the series and that removing this version will pave the way for it. You can read their full statement below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Pandemic app was released 9 years ago, and we no longer feel the current quality and reliability of the game is on par with what Pandemic deserves on digital platforms. The time has come to make way for the digital future of Pandemic.

That is why we are progressively removing the current Pandemic games published by Asmodee Digital from all digital stores. Current owners will not be impacted: all players who have already purchased the game will still be able to play and download it.

Pandemic is and will remain available to play online in single-player mode or in multiplayer on Board Game Arena.

We are truly thankful to the whole Pandemic community for their awesome support and involvement over these last years. Stay tuned!

Z-Man & Asmodee Digital teams.”

The good news is that if you already own the game you can still play it and download it.

What do you want to see from the next digital version of Z-Man’s Pandemic franchise? Let us know in the comments.