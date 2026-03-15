5 Most Exciting New 2026 Cozy Games to Look Forward to After Pokemon Pokopia

With the runaway success of Pokemon Pokopia, quite a few gamers are enjoying their first cozy game. The first Pokemon life sim has dramatically outperformed expectations, including my own. In fact, it’s in the running for the highest-rated game of 2026 so far, neck-and-neck with Resident Evil Requiem. But while Pokopia might be the first breakout hit of 2026, it’s far from the only exciting cozy game headed our way this year. Whether you’re a longtime fan of relaxing games or newly curious about the genre thanks to Pokopia, this year has a lot of exciting things in store.

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Since my days playing Harvest Moon and The Sims 2, I’ve been a big fan of life sims, management sims, and just about any game that earns the “cozy” label these days. Naturally, that means I keep an eye out for any exciting new releases in the space. I won’t be surprised if Pokemon Pokopia takes home the trophy for most popular and most beloved cozy game of 2026. But it’s far from the only big cozy game that’s set to arrive in 2026. If you’re looking for your next game after Pokopia, here are 5 exciting cozy games coming out in 2026 you won’t want to miss.

5) Witchbrook

Image courtesy of Robotality and Chucklefish

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: 2026 TBD

Once upon a time, Witchbrook would have been number 1 on my list. But given that this was originally supposed to release in “winter 2025,” I’ve been burned before. So, for the sheer fact that I remain dubious we’re actually getting it in 2026 until I see a concrete release date, Witchrbook earns the bottom spot. But that’s not to say it’s not still a very exciting new cozy game to look forward to.

Witchbrook is a pixel art life sim set at a magic school. As young witches studying magic, we will get to explore the town, befriend and romance locals, and more. What we’ve seen of the game so far looks promising, and the addition of multiplayer gives it an immediate bonus over Hogwarts Legacy. It’s set to release in 2026, but we don’t have a firm release date yet.

4)The Last Gas Station

Image courtesy of Alawar

Platform(s): PC

Release Date: Q2 2026

The demo for this mysterious shop management sim was my favorite from the most recent Steam Next Fest event. It’s got cute pixel art and a unique shopkeeping sim premise. I’ve never run a gas station in a cozy game before, and I can’t wait to return for the full game to do it more.

The Last Gas Station has a satisfying gameplay loop of ordering and accepting deliveries, stocking shelves, and serving customers outside and in the convenience store. But it’s got a mystery at its core, one that will unfold as we play. This one is due out for PC in Q2 2026, and it’s definitely one to look out for if you like a management sim as much as I do.

3) InKONBINI: One Store, Many Stories

Image courtesy of Nagai Industries and Beep Japan Inc.

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2

Release Date: April 30th, 2026

I’ve had my eye on inKONBINI for a while now, and it was recently confirmed for Switch and Switch 2. For those who love to take their cozy games on the road, that’s excellent news. And with an April 30th confirmed release date, we don’t have long to wait before we’re stocking the shelves.

inKONBINI is a “cozy slice-of-life game” where you run a small-town convenience store. It’s got your standard shopkeeping sim elements of stocking shelves and checking out customers. But it’s also narrative-driven, with a story that unfolds as you chat with your customers. It looks incredibly soothing and entertaining, and I think it will deliver for fans of management sims and visual novels alike.

2) Sunkissed City

Image courtesy of Mr. Podunkian

Platform(s): PC

Release Date: 2026 TBD

This urban seaside life sim is highly anticipated for fans of Stardew Valley, and for good reason. Its developer, Mr. Pondunkian, has worked with ConcernedApe on Stardew Valley in the past, and you can tell. But this game will not be merely a Stardew Valley clone by any means.

Sunkissed City takes place in a metropolis by the sea, and it has the hustle and bustle to match. You will do plenty of farming, but that’s not all. You’ll be working to heal the city’s problems and even pitching in to do odd jobs around town, making this part farming sim, part life sim, and a little bit of a mystery. Sunkissed City doesn’t have a firm release date, but is expected in 2026.

1) Moonlight Peaks

Image courtesy of Little Chicken, XSEED, and Marvelous

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2

Release Date: July 7th, 2026

After plenty of anticipation, this spooky farming sim finally gave fans a release date. Not only that, but when it launches on July 7th, Moonlight Peaks will be hitting the Switch and Switch 2 as well as PC. We love a multiplatform release for a new farming sim, especially one with a supernatural twist.

Moonlight Peaks is a farming sim where you play as a vampire. It’s got potion-making, spellcasting, gothic farmstead management, and a whole host of supernatural NPCs to meet. There’s even a vampire skill tree to unlock as you increase your magical powers, and the 3D art style is just too cute. After Pokopia, this may well be my most anticipated cozy game with a confirmed 2026 release date.

What games are you looking forward to this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!