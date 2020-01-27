Surprise Patapon 2 Remaster Announced for PlayStation 4

Patapon, the rhythm-based platformer and action video game franchise, is back! Well, sort of. The sequel to the original Patapon, aptly titled Patapon 2, is getting the remaster treatment, and launching later this week for the PlayStation 4. It’s not an entirely new video game in the franchise, but still, Patapon 2 Remastered is a welcome surprise regardless.

The newly remastered sequel follows in the footsteps of the remaster of the original Patapon in 2018. At this rate, maybe Patapon 3, which also released for the PlayStation Portable almost 10 years ago at this point, will see a remaster in 2022. Given that the franchise has historically been tied to the portable PlayStation consoles, it wouldn’t be too surprising if you’re not familiar with it, but you’d be missing out if you skip the remaster — as the trailer below can attest.

“Cut off from their Zigoton compatriots after a Kraken attacks their ship, the Patapon tribe find themselves ship-wrecked on a strange new land,” SIE producer Nick Accordino says of the game over in the PlayStation blog announcing it. “As their deity, it’s your job to lead the Patapon army using a variety of rhythmic drum commands as they encounter brand new enemies, allies and a host of new bosses as they continue their search for their promised land, Earthend. Combine the various chains of drumbeats to address each unique level, leading the Patapons to victory over the enemy forces.”

Patapon 2 Remastered is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4. via the PlayStation Store, for $14.99 on January 30th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.