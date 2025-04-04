Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt Update Time & Pre-Download Details Confirmed

The day many Path of Exile 2 fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. The Dawn of the Hunt 0.2.0 update is coming today, April 4th, and bringing a staggering number of changes to the game in Early Access. But before today’s update goes live, Path of Exile 2 will have a period of downtime for the patch to begin. To help you prepare before you return to the realm for the new content, we’re breaking down the details about Path of Exile 2 downtime, the 0.2.0 patch launch time, and how to pre-download the new content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Path of Exile 2 PC servers will go offline for downtime starting at 1 PM EDT on April 4th. For consoles, you should be able to continue accessing the game during this period. After roughly three hours of downtime, the Path of Exile 2 servers will go live with the new Dawn of the Hunt update content at 4 PM EDT. If all goes to plan, that means gamers in or around the Eastern Time Zone should be ready to jump into the new update right after the workday ends.

Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt Patch Size & How to Download Early

One of the new ascendancy classes coming with the poe2 update

For those curious, the patch size for the 0.2.0 update will be about 31GB for PC gamers on Steam or the standalone PC client. For those playing Path of Exile 2 on console, the patch is around 27 GB. Given the sheer length of the patch notes, this file size is hardly surprising.

Console players should be able to log in to Path of Exile 2 and download the patch early as of last night. As for PC gamers, Grinding Gear Games has provided a torrent file that gamers can install early, starting three hours prior to the launch. So, that’s roughly when the server downtime begins at 1 PM. Keep in mind, the torrent file will be larger than the standard update and there will be a few new files once patching actually starts for the Dawn of the Hunt Update. It can also not be used for Steam or Epic, only the standalone Path of Exile 2 client.

Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt Twitch Drops

Play video

As we head into the Dawn of the Hunt update, gamers can also claim some free cosmetic items via new Path of Exile 2 Twitch drops. During the first week of Dawn of the Hunt, starting April 4th and running through April 13th at 7:59 AM EDT, gamers can get an Azmeri Noble Deer Pet by watching 3 hours of accumulated Dawn of the Hunt Twitch Streams.

During the second week, starting on April 13th and running through April 19th, the Path of Exile 2 Twitch drop reward will be a Hunter’s Trophy Back Attachment and Honor Guard Summon Rhoa Effect for three hours of watch time.

Full details for how to claim the Twitch drops are available in the Grinding Gear Games post about the drops.

Which class are you starting over with for the Dawn of the Hunt update? Or do you plan to stay on your existing save? Let us know in the comments below!